Cricket

Washington Freedom Vs MI New York Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

The third game of Major Cricket League 2024 pits defending champions MI New York against Washington Freedom. Check details of when and where to watch the MLC cricket match

MLC 2024 captains, MI New York Twitter photo
All six team captains pose ahead of the start of Major League Cricket 2024. Photo: X/MI New York
info_icon

After the successful completion of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which India ended up winning, United States is now witnessing the second edition of the Major Cricket League. The third game of MLC 2024 pits defending champions MI New York against Washington Freedom. Watch the match live on TV and online. (Full T20 WC Coverage | More Cricket News)

This will be MI New York's second game in the 2024 season. The holders were set to face Seattle Orcas at the time of writing. The Kieron Pollard-led side had beaten Orcas by seven wickets in the final to lift the trophy in 2023.

Washington Freedom will kickstart their 2024 campaign with this match. The team, who will be led by Steve Smith this season, were trumped by eventual winners New York in the Eliminator by 16 runs, last edition.

Indian-origin USA star Saurabh Netravalkar will be the player to watch out for in the Washington side, especially after his heroics in the T20 World Cup.

Saurabh Netravalkar celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket during the India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024 match. - AP/Adam Hunger
Saurabh Netravalkar's IT Feat: USA's T20 World Cup Star Has This Patent To His Name

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Washington Freedom Vs MI New York, MLC 2024 Live Streaming Details

Here's all you need to know about the Washington Freedom vs MI New York, MLC 2024 match:

When and where will the Washington Freedom vs MI New York, MLC 2024 match be played?

The Washington Freedom vs MI New York, MLC 2024 match will be played on Sunday, July 7 at 1am IST (3:30pm local time on Saturday) at Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina (USA).

Where to watch the Washington Freedom vs MI New York, MLC 2024 match?

In India, the Washington Freedom vs MI New York, MLC 2024 match can be watched on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

The global broadcast partners for MLC 2024 are as follows:

USA: Willow by Cricbuzz, YES Network

Canada: Willow by Cricbuzz

Australia and New Zealand: Prime Video

Middle East and North Africa: Cricbuzz

Pakistan: A Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

UK and Ireland: TNT Sports

MI New York Vs Washington Freedom Squads

MI New York: Dewald Brevis, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult, Ehsan Adil, Shayan Jahangir, Heath Richards, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Rushil Ugarkar, Ruben Clinton.

Washington Freedom: Marco Jansen, Andries Gous (wk), Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Justin Dill, Akhilesh Bodugum, Akeal Hosin, Amila Aphonso, Ian Holland, Lahiru Milantha, Yasir Mohammad, Steve Smith (c), Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Andre Tye.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nellai Royal Kings Vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch NRK Vs CSG Match 4
  2. India Women Vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs RSA-W
  3. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe: With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retired, Shubman Gill Reveals New Top Three
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 GER, UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Beat Germany In Dramatic Stuttgart Thriller
  2. Ronaldo Consoles Pepe As Veterans Face 'Cruel' Euro 2024 Exit In Potential Swansongs - Watch
  3. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  4. Venezuela 1(3)-(4)1 Canada, Quarterfinal: Canadians Through To Maiden Copa America Semifinal
  5. POR Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Beat Portugal On Penalties To Book Semi-Finals Spot - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024 Round 3: 'Unbelievable' Coco Gauff A Step Too Far For Qualifier Sonay Kartal
  2. Wimbledon: 'Be Kind To Grass, And It'll Be Kind To You', Sinner Says After Reaching Round Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Match
  4. Wimbledon: Fan Favourite Emma Raducanu Downs Maria Sakkari, Enters Round Of 16
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Major Scare To Beat Frances Tiafoe, Enter Last 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  2. After 18 Years, Policeman Granted Bail In 'Fake Encounter' Case In J&K
  3. ‘You Removed Tribal CM’: BJP’s Chouhan Takes Jibe At Hemant Soren
  4. BSP Leader Death: Police Detain 8 In Armstrong Murder Case, Party Supporters Stage Protest Outside Chennai Hospital
  5. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha Dispels Pregnancy Rumours After Marriage: As Soon As I Step Out, People Think I Am Pregnant
  2. Watch: Justin Bieber Delivers An Electrifying Performance With His Old Hits At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet
  3. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  4. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  5. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
US News
  1. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
  2. It’s Viral! Prince William Riding Electric Scooter At Windsor Castle
  3. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  4. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  5. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
World News
  1. Dangerous Heatwave Scorches US; Experts Predict Record-Setting Temps
  2. NATO To Keep Pouring Weapons Into Ukraine; Membership Still Off The Table
  3. Andrew Tate Allowed To Leave Romania Ahead Of Trial, Says 'Sham Case Is Falling Apart'
  4. Iran: Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Presidential Election
  5. Biden Says He Was Sick During Debate, Asserts Only 'Lord Almighty' Can Drive Him Out Of Race
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France Beat Portugal To Book Euro 2024 Semi-Final Spot; Canada Beat Venezuela On Penalties In Copa America Quarters