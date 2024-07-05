After the successful completion of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which India ended up winning, United States is now witnessing the second edition of the Major Cricket League. The third game of MLC 2024 pits defending champions MI New York against Washington Freedom. Watch the match live on TV and online. (Full T20 WC Coverage | More Cricket News)
This will be MI New York's second game in the 2024 season. The holders were set to face Seattle Orcas at the time of writing. The Kieron Pollard-led side had beaten Orcas by seven wickets in the final to lift the trophy in 2023.
Washington Freedom will kickstart their 2024 campaign with this match. The team, who will be led by Steve Smith this season, were trumped by eventual winners New York in the Eliminator by 16 runs, last edition.
Indian-origin USA star Saurabh Netravalkar will be the player to watch out for in the Washington side, especially after his heroics in the T20 World Cup.
Washington Freedom Vs MI New York, MLC 2024 Live Streaming Details
Here's all you need to know about the Washington Freedom vs MI New York, MLC 2024 match:
When and where will the Washington Freedom vs MI New York, MLC 2024 match be played?
The Washington Freedom vs MI New York, MLC 2024 match will be played on Sunday, July 7 at 1am IST (3:30pm local time on Saturday) at Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina (USA).
Where to watch the Washington Freedom vs MI New York, MLC 2024 match?
In India, the Washington Freedom vs MI New York, MLC 2024 match can be watched on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
The global broadcast partners for MLC 2024 are as follows:
USA: Willow by Cricbuzz, YES Network
Canada: Willow by Cricbuzz
Australia and New Zealand: Prime Video
Middle East and North Africa: Cricbuzz
Pakistan: A Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
UK and Ireland: TNT Sports
MI New York Vs Washington Freedom Squads
MI New York: Dewald Brevis, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult, Ehsan Adil, Shayan Jahangir, Heath Richards, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Rushil Ugarkar, Ruben Clinton.
Washington Freedom: Marco Jansen, Andries Gous (wk), Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Justin Dill, Akhilesh Bodugum, Akeal Hosin, Amila Aphonso, Ian Holland, Lahiru Milantha, Yasir Mohammad, Steve Smith (c), Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Andre Tye.