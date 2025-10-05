Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India: Reigning Ranji Champions Lift Irani Trophy

Chasing a target of 361, Rest of India were all out for 267 in the second session of the fifth day with left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (4/73) and pacer Yash Thakur (2/47) doing bulk of the damage

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India: Reigning Ranji Champions Lift Irani Trophy
Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India: Reigning Ranji Champions Lift Irani Trophy Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vidarbha beat Rest of India to win the Irani Cup by 93 runs in Nagpur on Sunday

  • Vidarbha now have played three Irani Cup games and won all three

  • Harsh Dubey (4/73) and pacer Yash Thakur (2/47) did the bulk of the damage

Yash Dhull smashed his way to 92 but Vidarbha bowling unit proved too good for Rest of India as they comfortably won the Irani Cup by 93 runs in Nagpur on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 361, Rest of India were all out for 267 in the second session of the fifth day with left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (4/73) and pacer Yash Thakur (2/47) doing bulk of the damage.

Vidarbha now have played three Irani Cup games and won all three.

Credit would go to Dubey and Thakur -- both of whom had a match-haul of six wickets and did well enough to get majority of the 20 Rest of India wickets across two innings.

Rest had slumped to 133 for six during the first session on the final morning but it was Dhull and Manav Suthar (56), who got Rest of India back in the game with a 104-run stand for the seventh wicket stand.

Related Content
Related Content

However it was Thakur who put paid to Rest's hopes of an improbable win when Dhull tried to slash him but Atharva Taide at deep third man boundary took a well-judged catch inches inside the boundary ropes.

The dismissal was followed by an ugly incident where bowler Thakur and Delhi man Dhull nearly came to exchanging blows after the former had given the batter a rather rude send off.

The two umpires and Vidarbha fielders came between them to calm things but both will get some sort of sanction from the match referee.

Off the very next ball, Thakur cleaned up Akash Deep and before Dubey, last year's highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy, ended the game in style.

“Vidarbha played well and were deserving winners. If we had applied ourselves in a better way, after assessing the conditions, I think we could have come close to the total,” Rest of India skipper Rajat Patidar said after the end of the match.

For Vidarbha, Atharva Taide, who scored 143 in their first essay and took a timely catch to dismiss danger man Dhull was adjudged player of the match.

“Last couple of seasons weren't great for me. But this season, I prepared very well. I wanted to make an impact for my team and starting the season with the Irani Cup had been better than this.

“So all this evening is for VCA. Everybody, my coach, selector, everybody who's back me throughout the season is for them," said Taide.

The national selectors, who are looking at the overall picture, also would be happy that Akash Deep looked fully fit having recovered from his shoulder injury suffered during the Oval Test against England in August.

Akash bowled 29 overs (19 and 10) across both innings and took three wickets. He looked sharp during his first spell.

On the batting front, Abhimanyu Easwaran's poor track record of not being able to win crucial knock-out games for his team continued despite scoring a half-century in the first innings.

Easwaran was dismissed in identical fashion across both innings.

An arm ball from a left-arm spinner -- Parth Rekhade in the first essay and Harsh Dubey in the second dig ended his stay.

Both times he went on the backfoot and was caught plumb in-front.

Irani Trophy Brief Scores

Vidarbha: 342 and 232.

Rest of India: 214 and (target 361): 267 all out in 73.5 overs (Yash Dhull 92, Manav Suthar 56, Harsh Dubey 4/73 and Yash Thakur 2/47).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs PAK-W Live Score, Women's ODI WC 2025: Renuka Provides Crucial Wicket, Dismisses Natalia | Pakistan 95-4 (28)

  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 3rd T20I: Tanzim Hasan Sakib Dominates, Two Wickets In Two Balls | AFG 98-8 (15)

  3. Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India: Reigning Ranji Champions Lift Irani Trophy

  4. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's ODI World Cup: Flies Halt Play In Colombo; Action Resumes After Fumigation

  5. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Toss Drama In IND Vs PAK Clash As Fatima Sana Declared Winner Despite Misheard Call

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  3. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  5. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dasa Mahavidya: The Feminine, As Master Not Muse

  2. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  3. MSF, SFI Protest After Kerala School Halts Pro-Palestine Mime Performance

  4. PM Modi Lauds Nitish-Led NDA for Tackling Migration, Unveils ₹62,000 Cr Youth-Focused Projects in Bihar

  5. A Writer’s Journey In An Uncertain Life: Review of Tangerine By Namita Devidayal

Entertainment News

  1. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  2. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  3. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  4. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  2. Trump Tells Israel To Stop Gaza Bombing As Hamas Agrees To Hostage Swap

  3. Trump Says Israel Accepted 'Withdrawal Line’, Hamas Confirmation Would Trigger Immediate Ceasefire

  4. Two Indian Men Sentenced To Prison And Caning For Singapore Hotel Robberies

  5. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra