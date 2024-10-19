United States Vs Nepal Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch USA Vs NEP Match On TV And Online

The second T20I match between the United States and Nepal is scheduled for October 20, Sunday, at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.
Batting first, Nepal posted a score of 164/9 in 20 overs, powered by Paudel's impressive 49 runs off 33 balls. The Rhinos then restricted the USA to 147/7, thanks in part to Dipendra Singh Airee's three wickets that also earned him the Player of the Match honor.
USA Vs Nepal T20I Squads:
USA squad: Monank Patel (Captain), Andries Gous, Abhishek Paradkar, Ayan Desai, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Milind Kumar, Ali Khan, Nosthusha Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad
Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel(Captain), Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kamal Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pratis GC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Sompal Kami
Nepal Vs United States 2nd T20I Live Streaming:
When is the Nepal vs United States 2nd T20I?
The Nepal vs United States 2nd T20I takes place on October 20 from 5:30 am IST at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
How to watch the Nepal vs United States 2nd T20I?
Fans can stream the Nepal vs United States 2nd T20I live on FanCode app and website. The series will not be aired live on Indian television.