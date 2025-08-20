Nepal Vs Melbourne Renegades Academy, Top End T20 Series Match 22: Sompal Kami’s Five-For Powers NEP to 33-Run Win

Nepal vs Melbourne Renegades Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025: Nepal registered their second victory with a commanding 33-run win

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Nepal vs Melbourne Renegades Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025 X
Nepal vs Melbourne Renegades Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025: Nepal celebrate a wicket against the Hobart Hurricanes Academy. | Photo: X/CricketNep
Nepal registered their second victory of the Top End T20 Series with a commanding 33-run win over Melbourne Renegades Academy on Wednesday, thanks to a brilliant five-wicket haul from pacer Sompal Kami.

Opting to bat first, Nepal posted a modest 139 for 9 in 20 overs. The innings was built around small but valuable contributions from the middle order: Kushal Malla (29), Dipendra Singh Airee (27), Lokesh Bam (24) and Bhim Sharki (17) kept the scoreboard moving, while Rupesh Singh (16) and Aarif Sheikh (12) chipped in late runs.

The Melbourne Renegades Academy bowlers shared the spoils, with Fergus O’Neill, Callum Stow, Lachlan Bangs and Michael Archer each picking up two wickets to keep Nepal’s total within reach

Chasing 140, the Academy side faltered against Nepal’s disciplined attack, eventually folding for 106 in 20 overs. Sompal Kami was the wrecker-in-chief, delivering a match-winning spell of 5 wickets, breaking the back of the batting lineup.

He was supported by Kushal Bhurtel (2 wickets), while Shahab Alam and Rupesh Singh chipped in with one apiece to complete the collapse.

For the Renegades Academy, Arjun Nair (26) provided the lone act of resistance, with support from Jai Lemire (18), Harry Dixon (16), Oliver Peake (14) and Harry Hoekstra (11). But none of them were able to kick on to play the decisive innings, as wickets kept tumbling around them.

With this 33-run win, Nepal strengthened their campaign in the Top End T20 Series, showcasing both their middle-order depth with the bat and their bowling firepower led by Kami.

Published At:
