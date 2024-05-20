Cricket

United States Of America Vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

The United States of America and Bangladesh will face off in the first T20I of the three-match T20I series in Houston on May 21. Here’s how, when and where you can watch the match in India

The United States of America will host Bangladesh for a three-match series just before the T20 World Cup. The first game of the series will be played at the Prairie View Cricket Complex on Tuesday, May 21. (More Cricket News)

The United States of America are on the same group as India, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada. They will need all the experience of playing against a good Bangladesh unit and take the learning into the World Cup. The three T20Is will give them an idea of where they stand in terms of quality. 

On the other hand, Bangladesh will have different goals to reach in the same series. There will be experiments from the Asian side, not vast, but to find the final piece in their T20 jigsaw before they take on South Africa, Netherlands, Nepal and Sri Lanka

When is the United States of America Vs Bangladesh 1st T20I?

The first match of the three-match series between USA and Bangladesh will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at 8:30 PM IST at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston. 

Where to watch United States of America Vs Bangladesh 1st T20I In India?

The live telecast of the USA Vs Bangladesh T20I series won’t be available in India. However, the live action can be live streamed on the Fan Code app and website.

Squads

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

USA: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

