United Arab Emirates are set to clash with the Netherlands in match 47 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 at Al-Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat, Oman on Saturday. (More Cricket News)
The Rahul Chopra-led UAE are coming into this match after losing against the hosts Oman by four wickets in the last match at the same venue. Batting first, UAE were restricted to 78 runs which Oman chased down in the 25th over.
The Netherlands also lost to Oman in their last game when they were bowled out for 132 runs while batting first and the hosts chased down the target with eight wickets and 95 balls to spare.
Despite the loss, the Netherlands are fourth in the points table whereas UAE are at the bottom with only two wins in 10 matches. The United States are leading the points table with eight wins in 12 matches.
United Arab Emirates Vs Netherlands: Full Squads
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Aryansh Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra (c), Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Rahul Bhatia, Junaid Siddique, Tanish Suri, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Klein, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Michael Levitt, Kyle Klein, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma
United Arab Emirates Vs Netherlands, ICC CWC League Two 2023-27 - Live Streaming Details
When and where is the United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match 47?
The United Arab Emirates Vs Netherlands match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat, Oman on Saturday, November 9 from 11:30 am IST.
Where to watch the United Arab Emirates Vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match 47?
The United Arab Emirates Vs Netherlands Match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. The match will not be available to watch on any TV channel.