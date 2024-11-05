Cricket

Oman Vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup League 2 Toss Update: OMN Opt To Bowl - Check Playing 11s

Oman enter the match on the back of a win against the United Arab Emirates while the Netherlands lost their match against the same opposition

Oman vs Netherlands cricket world cup league 2
Bilal Khan of Oman. Photo: X/OmanCricket
Oman won the toss and opted to bowl first in their ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match against Netherlands taking place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Check out the Playing 11 of both sides below.

Oman (Playing XI): Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedra, Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Wasim Ali, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jay Odedra, Muzahir Raza

Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Klein, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Oman and Netherlands are currently engaged in a tri-series along with United Arab Emirates. The tri-series is a part of the Cricket World Cup League 2. The tournament is a part of the qualification process of the 2027 Cricket World Cup that takes place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

