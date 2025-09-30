Uganda Vs Botswana Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Where, When To Watch

Uganda Vs Botswana, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Get live streaming, ball-by-ball commentary, and updates for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025, Match 10 between Uganda and Botswana on Tuesday, 30 September, at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Uganda Vs Botswana Live Score Ball by ball commentary ICC Mens T20 World Cup Africa Regional 2025
Uganda national cricket team. Photo: X | Uganda Cricket Association
Summary
  • Uganda take on Botswana in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025, Match 10 at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

  • Get ball-by-ball commentary for Uganda vs Botswana as both teams look to bounce back after losing their opening matches

  • Live streaming available to catch all the action from this crucial clash

Uganda take on Botswana in the Group B match 9 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 on Tuesday, September 30 at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Both teams have struggled in the tournament so far, having lost both of their opening matches. Uganda put up a fight against Tanzania but fell short by nine runs, unable to chase down the target.

Botswana, meanwhile, come into this game after a heavy 17-run defeat to Zimbabwe, leaving them desperate for a win to stay alive in the competition. Both sides will be eager to turn their fortunes around at Takashinga Sports Club and make a mark in this crucial clash.”

Uganda Vs Botswana, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Uganda Vs Botswana, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Live Streaming

When to watch Uganda vs Botswana, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025?

The Uganda vs Botswana, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 will be played on Tuesday, 30 September at 1:00 pm IST.

Where to watch Uganda vs Botswana, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 won't be available for telecast on any channels in India. However, one can catch the live streaming of the same on FanCode app and website.

Uganda Vs Botswana, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Squads

Botswana Squad: Karabo Modise, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Karabo Motlhanka(c), Monroux Kasselman(w), Botlhe Keganne, Abednico Motshegetsi, Losika Makgale, Boemo Kgosiemang, Thatayaone Tshose, Katlo Piet, Tharindu Perera, Reginald Nehonde, Dhruvkumar Maisuria, Boemo Khumalo

Uganda Squad: Raghav Dhawan, Ronald Lutaaya, Gaurav Tomar(w), Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah(c), Alpesh Ramjani, Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Sumeet Verma, Shrideep Mangela, Henry Ssenyondo, Frank Nsubuga, Joseph Baguma, Cyrus Kakuru, Robinson Obuya, Innocent Mwebaze

Published At:
MOST POPULAR

WATCH

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

PHOTOS

