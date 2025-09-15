UAE Vs Oman Weather Forecast, Asia Cup 2025: Rain Update, Abu Dhabi Pitch Report And More

UAE vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: United Arab Emirates take on Oman in Match 7 of the Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi, on Monday, September 15. Here’s everything you need to know about the UAE vs OMA match conditions

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
UAE Vs Oman Weather Forecast, Asia Cup 2025: Rain Update, Abu Dhabi Pitch Report And More
UAE Vs Oman Weather Forecast, Asia Cup 2025: Rain Update, Abu Dhabi Pitch Report And More Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UAE lock horns against Oman in Asia Cup 2025

  • Sunny weather, and humidity could welcome the players

  • No rain is expected during the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 clash

UAE take on Oman in match 7 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 15. Both teams are coming to this contest after losing their first match of the tournament. The winner of this match will have their hopes alive to qualify for the Super Four.

UAE Vs Oman Weather Forecast

As per AccuWeather, Abu Dhabi could witness a hot and humid day on Monday. The temperature is expected to be in between 36°C to 40°C in the day time, whereas the humidity could make it more unbearable. The maximum temperature is predicted to be 39°C, while the minimum temperature would be 30°C.

Abu Dhabi Weather
Abu Dhabi weather update for UAE vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025 Photo: AccuWeather
info_icon

But the good news is that there is no rain expected during the game. So the match will happen without any rain interruption, making it a smooth contest for the teams and the fans as well.

UAE Vs OMA Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

The average first-innings score here is about 166. The pitch offers a fair contest between bat and ball, with both departments likely to have their moments. The powerplay will be a key phase, as the new ball is expected to swing for the first few overs under lights.

UAE Vs Oman Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 7 On TV And Online - | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
UAE Vs Oman Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 7 On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Asia Cup 2025: UAE Vs Oman Full Squads

UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Simranjeet Singh, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Aryan Bisht, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

  2. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav 'Dedicates' Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Victims – Watch

  3. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Pakistan Face Awkward Start As DJ Plays 'Jalebi Baby' Instead Of Anthem – Video

  4. India Vs Australia, 1st Women's ODI: Lacklustre Women In Blue Suffer Eight-Wicket Defeat In Opener

  5. India A Squad For Australia A One-Day Series: Abhishek, Arshdeep, Tilak, Harshit Included For 2nd, 3rd Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  2. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. India Proving Global Predictions Wrong, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

  5. Day In Pics: September 14, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Taliban Claim Meeting With US Diplomats To Discuss Bilateral Relations

  3. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

  4. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

  5. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

Latest Stories

  1. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE : SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  2. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  4. Nepal PM Karki Vows Justice For Gen Z Protest Violence

  5. Maharashtra Government’s Maratha Quota GR Raises Concerns Among OBC, SC, ST Communities

  6. United Arab Emirates Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In UAE Vs OMA Game

  7. Four Pilgrims Killed, Nine Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Jaunpur

  8. Mumbai Rain Alert: Heavy Showers Continue, Orange Alert Issued