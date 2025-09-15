UAE Vs Oman Weather Forecast, Asia Cup 2025: Rain Update, Abu Dhabi Pitch Report And More

UAE lock horns against Oman in Asia Cup 2025
Sunny weather, and humidity could welcome the players
No rain is expected during the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 clash
UAE take on Oman in match 7 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 15. Both teams are coming to this contest after losing their first match of the tournament. The winner of this match will have their hopes alive to qualify for the Super Four.
UAE Vs Oman Weather Forecast
As per AccuWeather, Abu Dhabi could witness a hot and humid day on Monday. The temperature is expected to be in between 36°C to 40°C in the day time, whereas the humidity could make it more unbearable. The maximum temperature is predicted to be 39°C, while the minimum temperature would be 30°C.
But the good news is that there is no rain expected during the game. So the match will happen without any rain interruption, making it a smooth contest for the teams and the fans as well.
UAE Vs OMA Abu Dhabi Pitch Report
The average first-innings score here is about 166. The pitch offers a fair contest between bat and ball, with both departments likely to have their moments. The powerplay will be a key phase, as the new ball is expected to swing for the first few overs under lights.
Asia Cup 2025: UAE Vs Oman Full Squads
UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Simranjeet Singh, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan
Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Aryan Bisht, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf