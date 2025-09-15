UAE Vs Oman Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 7 On TV And Online

UAE take on Oman in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 15
Both UAE and Oman have won 4 games each in head to head
Their last meeting was at the Gulf Twenty20 Tournament 2024 in Dubai
UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: UAE lock horns against Oman in the Group A stage of the ongoing Asia Cup T20 tournament in Dubai on September 15, Monday.
Both teams had a poor start in the tournament, losing their first match by huge margins. UAE faced a defeat against India while Oman were beaten by Pakistan. The teams last met in the Gulf Twenty20 Tournament in 2024 where UAE were emerged victorious. Even in their last 5 meetings in the shortest format, UAE have an edge over Oman with three wins.
UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 - Head-to-head
Total Matches: 8
UAE won: 4
Oman won: 4
Last meeting: UAE won by 24 runs, Dubai (December 15, 2024)
UAE Vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Info
When and where to watch the UAE Vs OMA Asia Cup 2025, Group A match?
How to watch the UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Group A match?
The UAE vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Group A match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Simultaneously, one can also watch the matches on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website, respectively.
UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 - Squads
UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Simranjeet Singh, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan
Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Aryan Bisht, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf