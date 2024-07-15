Cricket

Trichy Grand Cholas Vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch

Trichy Grand Cholas will clash with Lyca Kovai Kings in TNPL 2024 in Coimbatore on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the TGC Vs LKK match

lyca kovai kings 15 july X @LycaKovaiKings
Teammates of Lyca Kovai Kings celebrating a wicket in the TNPL 2024. Photo: X/ @LycaKovaiKings
Trichy Grand Cholas and Lyca Kovai Kings will lock horns in match 15 of the Tami Nadu Premier League 2024 at SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Tuesday, 16th July. (More Cricket News)

The Shahrukh Khan-led Lyca Kovai Kings are leading the points table with three out of three victories so far. Antony Dhas-led Grand Cholas are second on the table with two wins in three games.

In their last match, TGC defeated Salem Spartans by 35 runs thanks to Sanjay Yadav's 33-ball 68. LKK thrashed Nellai Royal Kings by nine wickets with the help of dazzling half-centuries from Balasubramaniam Sachin and J Suresh Kumar.

Sai Sudharsan, who made his T20I debut for India a few days back in Zimbabwe, has also joined the table toppers, which will further solidify their batting.

Sai Sudharsan concluded his IPL 2024 with a total of 527 runs, he was the highest run scorer for Gujarat Titans. - BCCI
Transition From IPL To T20 World Cup: Sai Sudharsan Says 'It's All About Managing The Pressure'

BY PTI

Here are the live streaming details of the Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 15

When is the Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings, TNPL 2024 match?

The Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, 15th match will be played on July 16, Tuesday at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Where to watch Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings, TNPL 2024?

The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.

The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings, TNPL 2024 Squads:

Trichy Grand Cholas: Arjun Murthy, Waseem Ahmed(w), S Shyam Sundar, Jafar Jamal, Sanjay Yadav, R Rajkumar, P Saravana Kumar, PS Nirmal Kumar, Antony Dhas(c), Kannan Vignesh, V Athisayaraj Davidson, K Easwaran, P Francis Rokins, SP Vinod, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Mani Bharathi, K Rajkumar, Arya Yohan Menon, G Godson

Lyca Kovai Kings: Sai Sudharsan, J Suresh Kumar(w), Balasubramaniam Sachin, Shahrukh Khan(c), U Mukilesh, Ram Arvindh, M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, R Divakar, S Sujay, P Vidyuth, GV Vignesh, P Hemcharan, KM Om Prakash

