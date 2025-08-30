Trent Rockets Vs Northern Superchargers Live Streaming, The Hundred Eliminator: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Trent Rockets face Northern Superchargers in The Hundred Eliminator
Toss delayed due to rain
Check out how and where to watch the match, being played at the Kennington Oval in London
Trent Rockets won the toss and elected to bowl first against Northern Superchargers in the Eliminator clash of The Hundred men's competition at the Kennington Oval in London on Saturday (August 30, 2025). Watch the cricket match live today.
The toss was delayed considerably following a steady downpour in London. It did take place eventually but the rain returned post that, indicating that the game could be a stop-start affair.
The match was preceded by the Women's Hundred Eliminator, in which the Northern Superchargers booked their place in the final with a 42-run win over London Spirit.
Trent Rockets Vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Eliminator: Playing XIs
Trent Rockets: Tom Banton, Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed, Ross Whiteley, David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, George Linde, Sam Hain, Ben Cox (wk), Sam James Cook, Lockie Ferguson
Northern Superchargers: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Dan Lawrence (w), Harry Brook (c), David Miller, Graham Clark, Samit Patel, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy
Trent Rockets Vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Eliminator: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Eliminator match be played?
The Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Eliminator match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
Where will the Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Eliminator match be telecast and live streamed?
The Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Eliminator match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in the country.
Trent Rockets Vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Eliminator: Squads
Trent Rockets: Tom Banton, Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed, David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, George Linde, Sam Hain, Ben Cox (wk), Max Holden, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sanderson, Ross Whiteley, Callum Parkinson, Sam James Cook, Calvin Harrison, John Turner
Northern Superchargers: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Dan Lawrence, Harry Brook (c), David Miller, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Samit Patel, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy, Ben Dwarshuis, Graham Clark, Pat Rhys Brown, Matthew Revis, Mitchell Stanley, James Fuller