Trent Rockets Vs Northern Superchargers Live Streaming, The Hundred Eliminator: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the Eliminator match between David Willey's Trent Rockets and Harry Brook's Northern Superchargers: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and broadcast details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trent Rockets Vs Northern Superchargers Live Streaming The Hundred Eliminator Toss Update Playing XI
Trent Rockets Vs Northern Superchargers Live Streaming, The Hundred Eliminator: Captains David Willey (left) and Harry Brook at the toss. Photo: X/The Hundred
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trent Rockets face Northern Superchargers in The Hundred Eliminator

  • Toss delayed due to rain

  • Check out how and where to watch the match, being played at the Kennington Oval in London

Trent Rockets won the toss and elected to bowl first against Northern Superchargers in the Eliminator clash of The Hundred men's competition at the Kennington Oval in London on Saturday (August 30, 2025). Watch the cricket match live today.

The toss was delayed considerably following a steady downpour in London. It did take place eventually but the rain returned post that, indicating that the game could be a stop-start affair.

The match was preceded by the Women's Hundred Eliminator, in which the Northern Superchargers booked their place in the final with a 42-run win over London Spirit.

Trent Rockets Vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Eliminator: Playing XIs

Trent Rockets: Tom Banton, Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed, Ross Whiteley, David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, George Linde, Sam Hain, Ben Cox (wk), Sam James Cook, Lockie Ferguson

Northern Superchargers: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Dan Lawrence (w), Harry Brook (c), David Miller, Graham Clark, Samit Patel, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy

Trent Rockets Vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Eliminator: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Eliminator match be played?

Related Content
Related Content

The Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Eliminator match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

Where will the Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Eliminator match be telecast and live streamed?

The Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Eliminator match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in the country.

Trent Rockets Vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Eliminator: Squads

Trent Rockets: Tom Banton, Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed, David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, George Linde, Sam Hain, Ben Cox (wk), Max Holden, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sanderson, Ross Whiteley, Callum Parkinson, Sam James Cook, Calvin Harrison, John Turner

Northern Superchargers: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Dan Lawrence, Harry Brook (c), David Miller, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Samit Patel, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy, Ben Dwarshuis, Graham Clark, Pat Rhys Brown, Matthew Revis, Mitchell Stanley, James Fuller

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 2: Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub Reduce Hosts To Three

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

  3. Rahul Dravid’s Rajasthan Royals Exit: Tracking His IPL & Coaching Journey

  4. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

  5. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 30 And 31 Order Of Play - Check Who Plays Whom

  2. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Men's Singles Order Of Play For August 30, 31 - Check Who Plays Whom

  3. US Open: Sabalenka Gets Revenge Over Fernandez To Reach Last 16

  4. Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva, US Open 2025: Unseeded American Stuns Fifth Seed

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Victoria Azarenka, US Open 2025: Home Favourite Beats Former World No. 1 In Straight Sets

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Modi In Japan: Japanese Tech, Indian Talent Make 'Winning Combination'

  2. At Azad Maidan, Marathas Gather In 1000s With Hope And Anger Over Reservation Rights

  3. Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 11 missing in Cloudbursts And Landslides

  4. How To Find A Book In Ten Ways

  5. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. LAPD Shoot Sikh man ‘performing Gatka’ With Sword In LA

  2. UK Court Orders Indian-Origin Fraudster Arif Patel to Repay £90M in Tax Scam Case

  3. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  4. UN Food Chief Warns Of Famine In Gaza After Meeting Netanyahu

  5. India-Japan Summit: PM Modi Says Both Nations Can Create Perfect Partnership And Mutual Growth

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars