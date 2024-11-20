Thailand Vs Cambodia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifiers B Match 4

Cambodia will open their T20 World Cup 2026 Qualification campaign against Thailand on Wednesday, November 20. (More Cricket News)
Thailand and Cambodia along with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Cambodia, UAE are currently competing in the Asia sub-regional qualifier B for the T20 World Cup 2026 that will be held in India and Sri Lanka.
Thailand had a forgettable opening day in the tournament as they lost to Qatar quite easily. Thailand set a 123-run target for Qatar and the Gulf side managed to wrap up the game in just 17.2 overs. Thailand will be aiming for an improved show against Cambodia who will be playing their first match of the competition.
Here is how you can watch the Thailand vs Cambodia match at the T20 World Cup Asia sub-regional qualifier B.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B: Telecast And Live Streaming Details
When is Thailand Vs Cambodia, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match?
The Thailand Vs Cambodia, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match will take place on Wednesday, November 20 at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha. The match will start at 11:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Thailand Vs Cambodia, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match?
All the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B matches can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
Squads:
Cambodia Squad: Gulam Murtaza(c), Lakshit Gupta, Sahaj Chadha(w), Luqman Butt, Uday Hathinjar, Salvin Stanly, Etienne Beukes, Utkarsh Jain, Phon Bunthean, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Pel Vannak, Te Senglong
Thailand Squad: Akshaykumar Yadav(w), Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Sorawat Desungnoen, Austin Lazarus(c), Nitish Salekar, Jandre Coetzee, Satarut Rungrueang, Nopphon Senamontree, Kamron Senamontree, Anucha Kalasi, Chanchai Pengkumta, Narawit Nuntarach, Sarawut Maliwan