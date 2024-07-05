Team India Victory Parade: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Hail Mumbai Police's Crowd Management

Star Indian players Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were highly impressed by the crowd management of Mumbai Police during the open air bus parade of the recently-crowned T20 world champions. (Parade Highlights | More Cricket News)
Tens of thousands of fans swarmed the Marine Drive in Mumbai to welcome the T20 World Cup-winning team which was aboard an open air bus celebrating their first ICC trophy win in more than a decade.
Kohli, the Player Of The Match in the T20 World Cup final, took to social media to appreciate the efforts of Mumbai Police during the parade.
"Deep respect and heartfelt thanks to all the officers and staff of @MumbaiPolice & @CPMumbaiPolice for doing a phenomenal job during Team India's Victory Parade. Your dedication and service is highly appreciated. Jai Hind," Kohli posted on 'X'.
Kohli, India's top scorer in T20 World Cups, also announced his T20I retirement right after the Men In Blue defeated South Africa in the final of the tournament by seven runs.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who also retired from the format day after the historic triumph posted a similar note of thanks for the police force in Mumbai.
"Big thank you to Mumbai police. You did a fantastic job last night #realhero," he wrote.
An enormous crowd reached the Marine Drive to be a part of the victory parade and despite good management a few unwanted incidents did take place.
As per media reports, at least 11 persons were rushed to hospitals for sustaining minor injuries or feeling dizzy during the massive fan gathering.
The Indian team was stranded in Barbados after their final victory as hurricane Beryl hit the Caribbean island and it was forced to completely shut down. Once the airport became operational, the team left Barbados on Wednesday afternoon and reached New Delhi Thursday morning after a journey of 16 hours.
After receving a warm welcome at the airport, the players went to the ITC Maurya Hotel in the Capital for a cake-cutting ceremony. Thereafter they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then finally left for Mumbai.
After the victory parade, players were felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium.