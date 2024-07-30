The Tamil Nadu Premier League, a domestic T20 tournament that is hosted by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association saw a rather hilarious incident that left fans and spectators in splits during a game between the Chepauk Super Gillies and Siechem Madurai Panthers on Monday, July 29. (More Cricket News)
In a video that has gone viral, one of the Super Gillies batters hit a huge six at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul which went outside the stadium.
A local man saw the ball land and took it before any of the organisers could do so.
The individual refused to throw it back and also walked away with it. The whole incident was caught on camera, and was shared all over the internet.
Talking about the tournament, it is in its business end, with the playoffs to be played. In the first qualifier, Lyca Kovai Kings will take on IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, while the first eliminator will see Chepauk Super Gillies locking horns with Dindigul Dragons.
The Qualifier 2 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, August 2 with the finals on Sunday, August 4.