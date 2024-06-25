Cricket

T20 World Cup: SA Skipper Aiden Markram 'Not Brainwashed' By Reaching Semi-finals

Markram relieved by Proteas win

Aiden Markram was relieved to secure South Africa's passage to the T20 World Cup semi-finals
Aiden Markram was in no mood to celebrate despite helping South Africa secure their place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

The Proteas earned a three-wicket victory over co-hosts West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. 

South Africa restricted their opponents to 135-8, but lost Reeza Hendricks (1) and Quinton de Kock (7) in the second over before Tristan Stubbs and Heinrich Klaasen steadied the ship. 

Marco Jansen was the man to get them over the line, holding his his nerve and hitting a six to secure the triumph with five balls of the contest remaining.

Marco Jansen (left) and Kagiso Rabada celebrate South Africa's win over West Indies in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super Eight match in Antigua. - AP/Lynne Sladky
West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Jansen's Six Propels Proteas Into Semis

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"A lot of relief to get through to the semi-final," captain Markram, who scored 18 runs from 22 balls, said after the encounter. 

"But I'm not going to be brainwashed by that, we'd have liked to be a lot more convincing in getting the job done.

"It's been the story of our competition to get ourselves into tricky situations then by hook or by crook, get over the line."

For the West Indies, the defeat ended their hopes of claiming a third T20 World Cup title, having lost to England and overcoming fellow co-hosts the United States in their Super 8 fixtures. 

"Credit to the boys, they fought to the very end. As a batting group, best to forget, the middle overs especially," Windies captain Rovman Powell said. 

"When you look on a large scale, we haven't reached the semis. But the cricket we've played in the last 12 months is commendable. To move from number nine to number three in the world, there's a lot of buzz in West Indies cricket.

"When we hear the anthem play we hear something, we're heading in the right direction."

