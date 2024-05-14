Cricket

T20 World Cup: India to Play In Guyana If They Reach Semis; Reserve Day Only For Final

If India qualifies for the semi-finals, they will play in the second semi-final scheduled for Guyana on the 27 June 2024, stated the playing conditions

X/@T20WorldCup
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Photo: X/@T20WorldCup
info_icon

India will play the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Guyana on June 27 if the cricketing giants reach the last four stage of the competition. (More Cricket News)

As per ICC's playing conditions for the showpiece in the USA and Caribbean, reserve day is only kept for the final in Barbados on June 29.

"If India qualifies for the semi-finals, they will play in the second semi-final scheduled for Guyana on the 27 June 2024," stated the playing conditions.

The decision on scheduling has been taken considering the timing of the semifinals in Trinidad and Guyana. The first semifinal in Trinidad on June 26 is a night affair while the knock-out game in Guyana is a day game, more suited for the Indian TV audience.

The second semifinal will start at 8.30 PM IST and will have an added time of 250 minutes if the game is impacted by weather. The added time for the first semifinal will be applied over two days.

"The Final on 29 June will have a reserve day on 30 June. The semi-finals will each have additional time added in order to complete the match which will total 250 minutes.

The Indian T20 World Cup squad is headlined by the presence of the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. - X/@ICC
Brett Lee Backs Both Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Come Good In T20 World Cup 2024

BY Gaurav Thakur

"For the first semi-final on 26 June, 60 minutes will be available at the end of the day’s play with the remaining 190 minutes scheduled for 2pm on 27 June.

"Whilst the additional 250 minutes for the second semi-final scheduled on 27 June will be utilised if needed through extended playing hours on the scheduled day," according to the playing conditions.

India will be aiming to win an elusive ICC trophy and they will begin their campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on June 9.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Blocks Over 1,000 Skype IDs Engaged In Online Blackmail, Extortion
  2. Take Guidance From Gita's Teachings: Dhankhar
  3. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam To May 29 Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  4. Woman Strangles 8-Yr-Old Son To Death In Gurugram, Arrested
  5. Avoid Tea, Coffee Before And After Meals, Says ICMR | Know Why
Entertainment News
  1. Actors Who Aced The Quirky Black Suit Look
  2. Will Smith To Star In Stefano Sollima's Directorial Venture 'Sugar Bandits'
  3. 5 Actors Who Stay Connected To Their Ground Reality Through Farming
  4. Amazon Prime Video Renews 'The Boys' For Season Five
  5. ‘Kalvan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: GV Prakash Kumar's Genuine Effort Gets Overshadowed By A Mediocre Script
Sports News
  1. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Lucknow Need 21 Runs In 4 Balls
  2. T20 World Cup: India to Play In Guyana If They Reach Semis; Reserve Day Only For Final
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Germany Squad Is Being Leaked At Art Venues, In Radio Programmes
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24; Bopanna-Ebden Exit Italian Open
  5. Ligue 1: PSG Warming Up For Coupe De France Final - Luis Enrique
World News
  1. Pakistanis Own Properties Worth USD 12.5 Billion In Dubai: Report
  2. Harvard Students End Protest As University Agrees To Discuss Middle East Conflict
  3. Top US And Chinese Officials Begin Talks On AI In Geneva
  4. Imran Khan Asks Pak Army Chief To Apologise To Him For His 'Illegal' Abduction
  5. New York-Dublin Portal Closed: 'Inappropriate Behavior' Causes Temporary Shutdown
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election Highlights | May 14: 'Will Curb Naxalism, Terrorism In 3rd Term: PM Modi At Jharkhand's Giridih; 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit Shah In Bengal
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24; Bopanna-Ebden Exit Italian Open
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival