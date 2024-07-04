T20 World Cup Champions Let Loose! Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Bust A Move To Dhol Beats - Watch

Team India received a grand welcome in Delhi upon their return as T20 World Cup champions! Hearing the dhol beats, players like Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Rohit Sharma couldn't resist showing off their moves alongside dancers. (More Cricket News)
Especially crafted cake and tri-colour welcome drinks awaited them at the hotel, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.
Following their exhilarating T20 World Cup 2024 victory, Team India touched down in New Delhi on Thursday morning. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had arranged a special chartered flight to bring the champions home.
The News of their arrival spread like wildfire, and a many fans braved the rainy Delhi weather to gather at the airport in the early hours. Holding placards and chanting slogans, they eagerly awaited a glimpse of their cricketing heroes.
Rohit Sharma & CO Get Dhol-icious Welcome
After landing, the players, along with their families and support staff, boarded a team bus for a celebratory journey to the ITC Maurya hotel.
Fans were delighted to see the usually low-key skipper, Rohit Sharma, dancing to dhol beats. A video of this moment surfaced on social media and quickly gained popularity. The video shows fans enjoying themselves alongside the players.
Afterward, they will fly to Mumbai for a special ceremony celebrating their T20 World Cup triumph. The players and staff are expected to arrive in Mumbai by 4 pm, followed by a two-hour open-top bus parade through the city to continue the celebrations.