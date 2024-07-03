The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released a video of the best catches from the tournament gone by that saw India emerge as victors that was co-hosted by the West Indies and USA. (More Cricket News)
The video features a compilation of the best catches taken at the tourney that includes the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel amongst others.
Suryakumar's catch, that was hailed as the 'game-changing' moment, is also included in the video. Given the circumstance that India found themselves in, SKY's catch was surely the moment of the tournament.
Suryakumar's catch to dismiss the dangerous David Miller, who hit the full-toss off Hardik Pandya's bowling straight down the ground, turned the game in India's favour as the Men In Blue won the T20 World Cup 2024.
Social media was abuzz with Suryakumar's catch with some claiming that the Indian fielder did touch the rope whilst holding on to the ball.
However, the Mumbai-born has refuted the claims and claimed it to be a 'fair catch'. "When I pushed the ball [up and inside the playing area] and took the catch, I knew I hadn't touched the rope. The only thing I was cautious about was that when I pushed the ball back inside, my feet don't touch the rope. I knew it was a fair catch. In hindsight, anything could have happened. If the ball had gone for six, the equation would have been five balls, ten runs. We might have still won, but the margin would have been closer," Suryakumar as quoted in The Indian Express.