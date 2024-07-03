Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: ICC Reveals Best Catches Of The Tournament - Watch

Suryakumar Yadav, left, takes the catch to get South Africas David Miller out as teammates Virat Kohli, right, and Hardik Pandya celebrate. AP Photo
India's Suryakumar Yadav, left, takes the catch to get South Africa's David Miller out. Photo: AP
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released a video of the best catches from the tournament gone by that saw India emerge as victors that was co-hosted by the West Indies and USA. (More Cricket News)

The video features a compilation of the best catches taken at the tourney that includes the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel amongst others.

Suryakumar's catch, that was hailed as the 'game-changing' moment, is also included in the video. Given the circumstance that India found themselves in, SKY's catch was surely the moment of the tournament.

India's Hardik Pandya, left, and teammate Suryakumar Yadav celebrate. - AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Says 'It Was God's Plan' On His Stunning Catch Against South Africa

BY PTI

Suryakumar's catch to dismiss the dangerous David Miller, who hit the full-toss off Hardik Pandya's bowling straight down the ground, turned the game in India's favour as the Men In Blue won the T20 World Cup 2024.

Social media was abuzz with Suryakumar's catch with some claiming that the Indian fielder did touch the rope whilst holding on to the ball.

However, the Mumbai-born has refuted the claims and claimed it to be a 'fair catch'. "When I pushed the ball [up and inside the playing area] and took the catch, I knew I hadn't touched the rope. The only thing I was cautious about was that when I pushed the ball back inside, my feet don't touch the rope. I knew it was a fair catch. In hindsight, anything could have happened. If the ball had gone for six, the equation would have been five balls, ten runs. We might have still won, but the margin would have been closer," Suryakumar as quoted in The Indian Express.

