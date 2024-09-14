T20 Blast Final 2024 Live Streaming: Finals Day Fixtures, Timings And Where To Watch

The finals day of the 2024 T20 Blast is here and four teams remain in fray out of which one will be crowned the champions of the edition. (More Cricket News)
Edgbaston will once again host the finals day where both the semifinals and the final take place to determine the champion of the T20 Blast.
Defending champions Somerset will be up against Surrey in a re-match of last year's semifinal while Sussex and Gloucestershire will face off in the other final four encounter.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 T20 Blast Finals Day.
T20 Blast Finals Day Fixtures And Timings
Semi-final 1: Somerset v Surrey, 3:30pm IST
Semi-final 2: Gloucestershire v Sussex, 7:00pm IST
Final: TBC v TBC, 11:15pm IST
T20 Blast Finals Day Live Streaming
In India, the T20 Blast Finals Day will be aired on the Sony Sports Network on TV. The matches will be live streamed by SonyLIV app and website.
Willow TV and Sling TV will broadcast the finals day in the United States.
T20 Blast Finals Day Squads
Surrey Squad: Dominic Sibley, Laurie Evans, Rory Burns(w), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan(c), Jordan Clark, Daniel Worrall, Ben Geddes, Tom Lawes, Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith, Cameron Steel
Somerset Squad: Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(w), Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory(c), Tom Abell, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Jake Ball, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Goldsworthy, Kasey Aldridge, Jack Leach
Sussex Squad: Harrison Ward, Daniel Hughes, Tom Clark, James Coles, John Simpson(w), Tom Alsop, Jack Carson, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills(c), Bradley Currie, Oliver Carter, Henry Crocombe, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Archie Lenham
Gloucestershire Squad: Miles Hammond, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey(w), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor(c), Ben Charlesworth, Tom Price, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Tom Smith, Graeme van Buuren, Zaman Akhter, Ajeet Dale