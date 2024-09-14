Cricket

T20 Blast Final 2024 Live Streaming: Finals Day Fixtures, Timings And Where To Watch

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 T20 Blast Finals Day

T20-blast-final-live-streaming
T20 Blast trophy. Photo: X/vitalityblast
info_icon

The finals day of the 2024 T20 Blast is here and four teams remain in fray out of which one will be crowned the champions of the edition. (More Cricket News)

Edgbaston will once again host the finals day where both the semifinals and the final take place to determine the champion of the T20 Blast.

Defending champions Somerset will be up against Surrey in a re-match of last year's semifinal while Sussex and Gloucestershire will face off in the other final four encounter.

London Spirit women's players. - X/@thehundred
London Spirit To Become MI London? IPL Owners May Rename Hundred Teams With Minority Stake

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 T20 Blast Finals Day.

T20 Blast Finals Day Fixtures And Timings

Semi-final 1: Somerset v Surrey, 3:30pm IST

Semi-final 2: Gloucestershire v Sussex, 7:00pm IST

Final: TBC v TBC, 11:15pm IST

T20 Blast Finals Day Live Streaming

In India, the T20 Blast Finals Day will be aired on the Sony Sports Network on TV. The matches will be live streamed by SonyLIV app and website.

Willow TV and Sling TV will broadcast the finals day in the United States.

T20 Blast Finals Day Squads

Surrey Squad: Dominic Sibley, Laurie Evans, Rory Burns(w), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan(c), Jordan Clark, Daniel Worrall, Ben Geddes, Tom Lawes, Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith, Cameron Steel

Somerset Squad: Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(w), Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory(c), Tom Abell, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Jake Ball, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Goldsworthy, Kasey Aldridge, Jack Leach

Sussex Squad: Harrison Ward, Daniel Hughes, Tom Clark, James Coles, John Simpson(w), Tom Alsop, Jack Carson, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills(c), Bradley Currie, Oliver Carter, Henry Crocombe, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Archie Lenham

Gloucestershire Squad: Miles Hammond, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey(w), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor(c), Ben Charlesworth, Tom Price, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Tom Smith, Graeme van Buuren, Zaman Akhter, Ajeet Dale

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 Blast Final 2024 Live Streaming: Finals Day Fixtures, Timings And Where To Watch
  2. Elite Cricket 'Clean'; Threat Looms Over T20 Leagues: Outgoing ICC Anti Corruption Unit Chief
  3. Ex-CSK Star Recalls When Team Tried To Avoid Eye Contact With 'Fuming' Dhoni: 'MS Kicked...'
  4. IPL 2025 Retention Policy: BCCI Likely To Delay Announcement Till End Of September - Report
  5. England Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Liam Livingstone Rallies For ENG To Level Series
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi: Argentine Talisman Returns To Inter Miami CF Training - In Pics
  2. ISL: MCFC Secure A Thrilling Draw Against MBSG - In Pics
  3. Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Sergio Lobera's Men Aim For Home Advantage In Campaign Opener
  4. New USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino Aims For World Cup Glory As Countdown To 2026 Begins
  5. Bundesliga: Leroy Sane Set For Bayern Return After Surgery, Says Vincent Kompany
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  2. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  3. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
  4. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
  5. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Arch Rivals Clash In China
  2. Malaysia Vs South Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: MAS-KOR End Hulunbuir Classic With 3-3 Draw
  3. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  4. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mamata Banerjee Assures Rs 2 Lakh Compensation For Patients Allegedly Died Due To Doctors' Strike
  2. Deep Dive | Sub-Categorisation of Caste
  3. When A Leader Takes Off His Topi
  4. My Lovely Friend Aruna
  5. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
Entertainment News
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  3. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  4. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  5. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
  2. Protests Grow In Israel Asking Netanyahu To Cut Deal With Hamas, Bring Hostages Home
  3. Mpox: WHO Grants First Vaccine Approval To Ramp Up Response To Disease In Africa And Beyond
  4. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  5. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
Latest Stories
  1. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  2. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  3. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  4. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  6. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
  7. IPL 2025 Retention Policy: BCCI Likely To Delay Announcement Till End Of September - Report
  8. Malaysia Vs South Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: MAS-KOR End Hulunbuir Classic With 3-3 Draw