Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online

The Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match will be played on Saturday, October 26 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

sri-lanka-national-cricket-team-vs-west-indies-odi
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies 2nd ODI. Photo: X | Sri Lanka Cricket
info_icon

Sri Lanka, having clinched the ODI series 2-0 against the West Indies, will aim for a clean sweep in the third match scheduled for October 26, Saturday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla. (More Cricket News)

In the first match, Sri Lanka emerged victorious by 5 wickets via the DLS method. The West Indies set a target of 232 runs after scoring 185/4 in 38.3 overs, but Sri Lanka successfully chased it down, finishing at 234/5 in just 31.2 overs.

In the second ODI, Sri Lanka won the match by 5 wickets again. Fielding first in the 44-over match, the Lankans bowled out West Indies for just 189, with Wanindu Hasaranga claiming four wickets. Sri Lanka then chased the target comfortably, finishing at 190/5 in 38.2 overs.

Now, the West Indies will be looking to avoid a complete rout in the three-match series, promising an exciting contest in the final match.

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, ODI Squad:

Sri Lanka Squad: Nishan Madushka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz, Pathum Nissanka

West Indies Squad: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales, Evin Lewis, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details:

When is Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match?

The Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match will be played on Saturday, October 26 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele from 2:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ODI Series?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI series can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The West Indies tour to Sri Lanka 2024 will not be available on TV.

Similarly, Caribbean fans can catch the action on Rush Sports, the Bluu App and Sports Max App.

