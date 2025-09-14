Day In Pics: September 14, 2025

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers show their sindoor-smeared hands during a protest against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, in Navi Mumbai.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures to his supporters during a public rally at Mangaldoi, north of Guwahati, India.
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal with state Janata Dal (United) President Umesh Singh Kushwaha and others during an NDA press conference, in Patna.
NSUI members being detained during a protest against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, in Lucknow.
A worker during preparations at a community Durga Puja pandal themed 'Dahan', that depicts the struggles and resilience of acid-attack survivors, ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata.
Nepal's interim prime minister Sushila Karki chairs a meeting with security force and government officials after taking charge of the office, in Kathmandu, Nepal.