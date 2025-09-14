Football

Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Zubimendi Rocket Delivers Gunners Three Points

Ange Postecoglou got a harsh reintroduction to the Premier League with new team Nottingham Forest as Arsenal’s new signings Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres combined to secure a 3-0 win on Saturday. Zubimendi volleyed home spectacularly from the edge of the area in the 32nd minute to put Arsenal in front before Gyokeres tapped in a cross from Eberechi Eze — another summer signing — to double the lead in the 46th. Zubimendi headed in the third in the 79th minute to complete a miserable return to English soccer for Postecoglou, the former Tottenham manager who was hired by Forest on Tuesday as a replacement for the fired Nuno Espírito Santo. Arsenal has won three of its first four games, losing the other to likely title rival Liverpool.

Arsenal's Mikel Merino reacts at the end of the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in London.

Arsenal's Martín Zubimendi, right, scores during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in London.

Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya in action during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in London.

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres scores during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in London.

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze, front, and Nottingham Forest's Nikola Milenkovic fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in London.

Arsenal's Martín Zubimendi, left, and Mikel Merino celebrate after a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in London.

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres receives the ball in front of Nottingham Forest's Morato during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in London.

Arsenal's Jorginho escapes a tackle by Nottingham Forest's Murillo during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in London.

Nottingham Forest's goalkeeper Matz Sels saves during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in London.

Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood pushes Arsenal's Gabriel during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in London.

