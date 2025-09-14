Football

Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Zubimendi Rocket Delivers Gunners Three Points

Ange Postecoglou got a harsh reintroduction to the Premier League with new team Nottingham Forest as Arsenal’s new signings Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres combined to secure a 3-0 win on Saturday. Zubimendi volleyed home spectacularly from the edge of the area in the 32nd minute to put Arsenal in front before Gyokeres tapped in a cross from Eberechi Eze — another summer signing — to double the lead in the 46th. Zubimendi headed in the third in the 79th minute to complete a miserable return to English soccer for Postecoglou, the former Tottenham manager who was hired by Forest on Tuesday as a replacement for the fired Nuno Espírito Santo. Arsenal has won three of its first four games, losing the other to likely title rival Liverpool.