ENG Vs SA, 2nd T20I: Phil Salt Wants To Be 'Best In The World' After Record-Breaking England Ton

Phil Salt wants to be the "best in the world" following his incredible record-breaking score in the second T20I against South Africa.
After a dismal opening match for England, they levelled the series 1-1 at Old Trafford with a 146-run win over the tourists, led by Salt's 141 not out.
England recorded their biggest-ever win in T20Is, while dealing out the Proteas' heaviest defeat, with Salt scoring the hosts' highest individual total off just 60 deliveries.
The 29-year-old also posted the fastest century in the format for England (39 balls) and hit 15 boundaries and eight maximums in his knock.
"I obviously really enjoyed that, especially playing at Old Trafford on my home ground, and it was even more fun with the fact we made 300 plus [304-2] and won in that manner," Salt said.
"I want to take games as deep as possible, while still batting at a high strike rate. That's where I want to be, what I want to be doing as a player.
"I'm someone who's always looking at ways to get better. The goal is to be right up there. I want to be the best in the world at this. That's the way I approach it."
England were on top from the very start, with Salt sharing a blistering 126-run partnership with Jos Buttler to open, with South Africa only able to strike twice. Bjorn Fortuin (2-52) claimed both wickets, but they struggled to halt England's momentum.
"To come here in a must-win game and produce that, I'm just really pleased for the side and the way we handled it," Salt added.
"Playing for England, the mentality that we've had from when I started playing under [Eoin] Morgan to now, we're always trying to push things forward, always trying to take the next step in the game.
"[Friday] was one of those steps. It's exciting to be part of a group that is always looking to push those boundaries."
South Africa struggled to gain any momentum in their chase, with Jofra Archer (3-25), Sam Curran (2-11), Liam Dawson (2-34) and Will Jacks (2-2) all looking strong for England.
Aiden Markram was South Africa's top scorer with 41 and gave credit to England while vowing to come back stronger in the final match on Sunday at Trent Bridge.
"We probably started getting it wrong from the toss, so that one's on me," Markram said.
"Two masterclasses up front from them, and when you're put under that amount of pressure, it's tough to come back. We'll have to come up with some good plans and take it on again on Sunday."