ENG Vs SA, 2nd T20I: Phil Salt Wants To Be 'Best In The World' After Record-Breaking England Ton

England recorded their biggest-ever win in T20Is, while dealing out the Proteas' heaviest defeat, with Salt scoring the hosts' highest individual total off just 60 deliveries

S
Stats Perform
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Phil Salt
England's Phil Salt
info_icon

Phil Salt wants to be the "best in the world" following his incredible record-breaking score in the second T20I against South Africa.

After a dismal opening match for England, they levelled the series 1-1 at Old Trafford with a 146-run win over the tourists, led by Salt's 141 not out.

England recorded their biggest-ever win in T20Is, while dealing out the Proteas' heaviest defeat, with Salt scoring the hosts' highest individual total off just 60 deliveries.

The 29-year-old also posted the fastest century in the format for England (39 balls) and hit 15 boundaries and eight maximums in his knock.

"I obviously really enjoyed that, especially playing at Old Trafford on my home ground, and it was even more fun with the fact we made 300 plus [304-2] and won in that manner," Salt said.

"I want to take games as deep as possible, while still batting at a high strike rate. That's where I want to be, what I want to be doing as a player.

"I'm someone who's always looking at ways to get better. The goal is to be right up there. I want to be the best in the world at this. That's the way I approach it."

England were on top from the very start, with Salt sharing a blistering 126-run partnership with Jos Buttler to open, with South Africa only able to strike twice. Bjorn Fortuin (2-52) claimed both wickets, but they struggled to halt England's momentum.

Related Content
Related Content

"To come here in a must-win game and produce that, I'm just really pleased for the side and the way we handled it," Salt added.

"Playing for England, the mentality that we've had from when I started playing under [Eoin] Morgan to now, we're always trying to push things forward, always trying to take the next step in the game.

"[Friday] was one of those steps. It's exciting to be part of a group that is always looking to push those boundaries."

South Africa struggled to gain any momentum in their chase, with Jofra Archer (3-25), Sam Curran (2-11), Liam Dawson (2-34) and Will Jacks (2-2) all looking strong for England.

Aiden Markram was South Africa's top scorer with 41 and gave credit to England while vowing to come back stronger in the final match on Sunday at Trent Bridge.

"We probably started getting it wrong from the toss, so that one's on me," Markram said.

"Two masterclasses up front from them, and when you're put under that amount of pressure, it's tough to come back. We'll have to come up with some good plans and take it on again on Sunday."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Preview, Asia Cup 2025: IND Heavy Favourites For PAK Clash Devoid Of Hype

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: BAN Vs SL T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Highest Totals, Most Runs And Wickets, & More – Key Stats Ahead Of Match 5

  4. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Who Said What Ahead Of Controversial IND Vs PAK Clash?

  5. England Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Three Lions Smash 304! Become First Team To...

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  2. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  3. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  4. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Sushila Karki Appointed Nepal's First Female Prime Minister After Gen Z-Led Uprising

  3. ISRO Mobilises 400 Scientists, Satellites For Operation Sindoor Support

  4. IIT Kharagpur Scraps Hostel Mess Segregation Order After Backlash

  5. Day In Pics: September 12, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  2. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  3. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

  4. North Korea Executing People For Watching Foreign Films, UN Report Finds

  5. New Video Reveals Utah Shooting Suspect Fleeing Rooftop After Attack On Charlie Kirk

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions