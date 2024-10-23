Cricket

SL Vs WI 2nd ODI: Charith Asalanka Leads Sri Lanka To Series Win Over West Indies

Sri Lanka successfully chased down their opponents' total of 189, giving them an unassailable 2-0 in the three-match series

Asalanka (left) and Mendis celebrate Sri Lanka's victory
Sri Lanka wrapped up the ODI series against the West Indies with a five-wicket victory in Pallekele. (More Cricket News)

The hosts successfully chased down their opponents' total of 189, giving them an unassailable 2-0 in the three-match series.

Sri Lanka controlled the early powerplay - Asitha Fernando (3-35) and Maheesh Theekshana (3-25) took two wickets apiece to leave the tourists at 31-4 in the ninth over.

Asalanka and Madushka led Sri Lanka's charge in the first ODI - null
SL Vs WI 1st ODI: Nishan Madushka, Charith Asalanka Guide Sri Lanka To Victory In Pallekele

BY Stats Perform

Wanindu Hasaranga (4-40) then claimed three of his four wickets as Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh and Alzarri Joseph were all dismissed in the space of 14 balls.

However, Sherfane Rutherford (80 off 82 balls) and Gudakesh Motie (50 not out) steadied the ship to take the Windies from 58-8 to 189.

Although Joseph claimed Avishka Fernando (9) in the fourth over, Nishan Madushka and Sadeera Samarawickrama both chipped in with contributions of 38 to get the hosts to 112-4.

Skipper Charith Asalanka (62 not out) led the charge thereon, while Kamindu Mendis (11) comfortably got them over the line with 34 balls remaining.

Data Debrief: Rutherford-Motie historic stand proves academic for tourists

West Indies were looking to level the series, but their hopes were not aided by Sri Lanka's impressive bowling.

Rutherford and Motie did their best. Their partnership brought 119 runs, which is their nation's highest ninth-wicket stand in ODI history, breaking the previous record of 85 between Yannic Cariah and Alzarri Joseph.

However, it ultimately proved in vain as the hosts secured the series with a game to spare.

