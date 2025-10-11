Cricket

India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 2: See Best Photos From Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

India captain Shubman Gill scored his ninth Test half century as India reached 427 for 4 at lunch on Day 2 of the second and final Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla) on Saturday (October 11, 2025). Resuming at an overnight score of 318/2, India added 109 runs in the opening session while losing the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (43). Jaiswal and Gill (75 not out) were involved in a mix up that led to the opener being run out in the second over of the day, while Reddy became left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican's third victim. Gill, who inched closer to his 10th century, and Dhruv Jurel (7 not out) were in the middle when lunch was taken.