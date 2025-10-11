New Delhi: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves a delivery on day two of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
West Indies' wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach takes the bails off of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal to make him run out on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal runs between the wickets to score on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, celebrates his half century with Nitish Kumar Reddy on day two of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
India's wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel plays a shot on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
India's captain Shubman Gill, right, and Dhruv Jurel return to pavilion for Lunch on day two of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
West Indies' Jomel Warrican bowls a delivery on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
India's captain Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel return to pavilion after Jurel's wicket and India declared innings at 518 runs on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.