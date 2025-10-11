Cricket

India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 2: See Best Photos From Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

India captain Shubman Gill scored his ninth Test half century as India reached 427 for 4 at lunch on Day 2 of the second and final Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla) on Saturday (October 11, 2025). Resuming at an overnight score of 318/2, India added 109 runs in the opening session while losing the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (43). Jaiswal and Gill (75 not out) were involved in a mix up that led to the opener being run out in the second over of the day, while Reddy became left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican's third victim. Gill, who inched closer to his 10th century, and Dhruv Jurel (7 not out) were in the middle when lunch was taken.

WI vs IND: 2nd Test Match-Day 2
IND vs WI: 2nd Test Match-Day 2 | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

New Delhi: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves a delivery on day two of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

IND vs WI: 2nd Test Match-Day 2
WI vs IND: 2nd Test Match-Day 2 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

West Indies' wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach takes the bails off of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal to make him run out on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

West Indies vs India Test Match-Day 2
India vs West Indies Test Match-Day 2 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal runs between the wickets to score on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

West Indies vs India Test Match
India vs West Indies Test Match | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

West Indies vs India Test Match
India vs West Indies Test Match | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India's captain Shubman Gill, left, celebrates his half century with Nitish Kumar Reddy on day two of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

India vs West Indies Test Match
West Indies vs India Test Match | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

IND vs WI: 2nd Test Day 2
WI vs IND: 2nd Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel plays a shot on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WI vs IND: 2nd Test Day 2
IND vs WI: 2nd Test Day 2 | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India's captain Shubman Gill, right, and Dhruv Jurel return to pavilion for Lunch on day two of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

West Indies vs India, 2nd Test
India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test
West Indies vs India, 2nd Test Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

West Indies' Jomel Warrican bowls a delivery on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WI vs IND
IND vs WI Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's captain Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel return to pavilion after Jurel's wicket and India declared innings at 518 runs on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

