Ricky Hatton Funeral: Rooney, Fury In Attendance As Manchester Bids Goodbye

Manchester is saying its last goodbye to boxing icon Ricky Hatton. The former world champion died last month aged 46. His funeral was being held Friday in the city’s cathedral and fans lined up as the cortège made its way through the streets. Former boxing world champions at the funeral included Tyson Fury, Amir Khan and Kell Brook. Fans began to line up outside the cathedral hours before the coffin carrying Hatton arrived. Outside the cathedral, a brass band played Hatton’s anthem, “Walking in a Hatton wonderland,” to the tune of “Winter Wonderland.” Hatton, who won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight, was found dead when police officers attended his home in Greater Manchester.

Updated on:
Britain Boxing Hatton Funeral
Britain Boxing Hatton Funeral | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Family members carry the coffin of boxer Ricky Hatton out of Manchester Cathedral following his funeral in Manchester, England.

1/9
Boxer Ricky Hatton Funeral
Ricky Hatton Funeral | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Part of the funeral cortege for the funeral for boxer Ricky Hatton, showing flowers in the nickname 'Hitman" in Manchester, England.

2/9
Ricky Hatton Funeral
Boxer Ricky Hatton Funeral | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Wayne Rooney and Coleen Rooney depart after the funeral service for Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral in Manchester, England.

3/9
Britain Boxing Hatton Funeral
Britain Boxing Hatton Funeral | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Members of the congregation embrace following the funeral for boxer Ricky Hatton, outside Manchester Cathedral in Manchester, England.

4/9
Britain Boxing Hatton Funeral
Britain Boxing Hatton Funeral | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Former boxer Amir Khan attends the funeral for boxer Ricky Hatton in Manchester, England.

5/9
Boxer Ricky Hatton Funeral
Ricky Hatton Funeral | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Boxer Tyson Fury, centre, attends the funeral of boxer Ricky Hatton, in Manchester, England.

6/9
Ricky Hatton Funeral
Boxer Ricky Hatton Funeral | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Member of the public react to the funeral for boxer Ricky Hatton outside Manchester Cathedral where his funeral service is being held, in Manchester, England.

7/9
Ricky Hatton Funeral
Boxer Ricky Hatton Funeral | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

A view of Boxer Ricky Hatton's three-wheeled Reliant Robin famed by Only Fools and Horses that led the procession for his funeral held at Manchester Cathedral, in Manchester, England.

8/9
Ricky Hatton Funeral
Boxer Ricky Hatton Funeral | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

A view of a tribute at the Etihad Stadium, as a funeral service is taking place for Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral in Manchester, England.

9/9
Britain Boxing Hatton Funeral
Boxer Ricky Hatton Funeral | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Crowds gather outside Manchester Cathedral during the funeral for boxer Ricky Hatton in Manchester, England.

