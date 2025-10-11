Sports

Ricky Hatton Funeral: Rooney, Fury In Attendance As Manchester Bids Goodbye

Manchester is saying its last goodbye to boxing icon Ricky Hatton. The former world champion died last month aged 46. His funeral was being held Friday in the city’s cathedral and fans lined up as the cortège made its way through the streets. Former boxing world champions at the funeral included Tyson Fury, Amir Khan and Kell Brook. Fans began to line up outside the cathedral hours before the coffin carrying Hatton arrived. Outside the cathedral, a brass band played Hatton’s anthem, “Walking in a Hatton wonderland,” to the tune of “Winter Wonderland.” Hatton, who won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight, was found dead when police officers attended his home in Greater Manchester.