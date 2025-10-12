Namibia Vs South Africa, One-Off T20I: Green's Last-Ball Heroics Seal Stunning Victory For Hosts - Data Debrief

In an exciting finish, Namibia clinched a four-wicket win against South Africa in Windhoek, with Zane Green scoring the winning runs off the final delivery

Namibia vs South AFrica One-Off T20I 2025 Gerhahrd Erasmus
Namibia all-rounder Gerhard Erasmus in action against South Africa.
Summary
  • Namibia won the T20I match by four wickets in Windhoek

  • Zane Green scored the winning runs off the last ball

  • South Africa's Quinton de Kock dismissed for four runs early

  • Namibia's bowlers restricted South Africa to 135 runs

Namibia managed to secure a memorable four-wicket victory from the final ball in their one-off T20I against South Africa on Saturday.

Chasing a total of 135 in Windhoek, the scores were level before Zane Green hit a four off the final delivery to give Namibia a famous victory.

All eyes were on Quinton de Kock as he made his return to the Proteas’ T20I squad, but he lasted just four balls before being caught off the bowling of Gerhard Erasmus (2-12).

Fellow opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius (22) was removed by debutant Max Heingo (2-32), while Rubin Hermann (23) and Jason Smith (31) were both dismissed by Ruben Trupelmann (3-28) as South Africa failed to gain any momentum throughout their innings.

However, it was clearly a pitch that favoured the bowlers as the hosts were reduced to 84-5 after 13 overs of their chase.

Nandre Burger (2-21) and Andile Simelane (2-28) led with the ball for the Proteas, but Green (30 not out) and Trumpelmann (11 not out) fired the hosts over the line.

Data Debrief: Extras prove costly for South Africa

In a game that went right down to the wire, South Africa’s lack of control with the ball proved to be the difference in Windhoek.

The Proteas gave away 10 extras with the ball (eight wides, two no balls), compared to Namibia’s four when they were bowling.

The visitors were also dealt a blow when Gerald Coetzee was forced off with a pectoral injury just 1.3 overs into his spell.

