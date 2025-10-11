Namibia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, One-Off T20: NAM Eye Win Against Proteas

Namibia vs South Africa LIVE Score, One-Off T20: Get ball-by-ball commentary for the one-off T20 between Namibia and South Africa on Saturday, 11 October, at the Namibia Cricket Ground (NCG)

Outlook Sports Desk
Namibia vs South Africa LIVE Score, One-Off T20: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the one-off T20 between Namibia and South Africa on Saturday, 11 October, at the Namibia Cricket Ground (NCG). The two sides meet in T20Is for the first time at the newly built NCG in Windhoek, hosting its maiden international match. South Africa, led by Donovan Ferreira, feature a new-look squad including Quinton de Kock, who recently returned from ODI and Test retirement. Namibia, fresh from qualifying for next year’s T20 World Cup, are captained by Gerhard Erasmus and will aim to give the visitors a tough contest. Get Namibia vs South Africa live updates right here.

Namibia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, One-Off T20: Squads

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Louren Steenkamp, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Jan Balt, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher

South Africa: Donovan Ferreira (c), Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lizaad Williams, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Andile Simelane, Ottneil Baartman

Namibia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, One-Off T20: Live Streaming

The one-off T20I between Namibia and South Africa can be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website.

