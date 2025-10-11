The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

A

We have had two repertoires in competition in India's politics for 50 years. It started in Gujarat. It started with (Madhavsinh) Solanki, the KHAM (Koli, Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim) coalition, reservations in 1985 and, of course, it continued with Mandal. The rise of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) was what the RSS and its supporters feared the most because it meant a kind of silent revolution. You dislodge from positions of power the elite groups who have been in control for centuries. What could be the antidote? Hindutva was the antidote because they could say, castes are not your main enemy because you're a Hindu. The main enemy are the Muslims. And that's what they did in the 1985 riot in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the pran pracharak and the sangatan mantri of the BJP. That's what they did with the Rath Yatra in 1990 and the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

At the same time, this caste-based repertoire remained, especially because inequalities have increased massively. India is the most unequal country in the world today. So, to fall back on the caste repertoire is what the Opposition had to do and did. Asking for a caste census. Brilliant. Let's see how unequal this society has become. How represented in the corridors of power, to use VP Singh’s phrase, are today the OBCs? A demand like that one is very difficult to resist. How can you say no, no, we don't want to know. Caste doesn't exist. How can you say that in Bihar or elsewhere? Especially when Mohan Bhagwat himself has said that caste is a problem. Well, if caste is a problem, let's measure it. Let's see how deep this problem is.

At the end of the day, they had to accept a caste census. And for me, this is not only a victory for the Opposition, but it may well be the turning point. Because the moment you open this Pandara Box again, all the cast groups will say, why not me? Why am I so low in the representation among the IAS, the IPS, the IFS, and among all the public sector employees? The public sector is shrinking because you have the economically weaker sections getting a 10 per cent quota. So, for many reasons, the discourse will shift and it will not be on Hindu versus Muslim only, but on upper caste versus lower caste again. And that may well be the main theme of the 2029 elections.