Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: SL ‘Have To Do Much Better’ After Scraping Past HK, Says Asalanka

Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong by four wickets, but skipper Charith Asalanka criticised his team's poor bowling and demanded improvements ahead of tougher Asia Cup 2025 matches

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Charith Asalanka
Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka, right, hand the ball to teammate Nuwan Thushara during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka secured a four-wicket win over Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025

  • Captain Charith Asalanka criticised his team's inconsistent play

  • Pathum Nissanka scored 68 runs in the Match 7 victory

  • Hong Kong's captain Yasim Murtaza rued missed chances

After Sri Lanka won their Asia Cup 2025 Group B match against minnows Hong Kong by four wickets on Monday, September 15, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, captain Charith Asalanka expressed relief and urged his squad to perform better if they aim for deeper progress in the tournament. Pathum Nissanka hit a well-paced half-century, scoring 68 runs, but Sri Lanka still found chasing their 150-run target challenging.

Asalanka Demands Better Performance

Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka’s skipper, admitted his "heart was in our mouths" following the team's victory. He criticised the team's early bowling performance and a lapse during the 16th over when Sri Lanka lost important wickets, including his own. Asalanka called these issues "unacceptable".

"In the shorter format, these things can happen, but it cannot keep happening consistently," he added, and stressed that the team needed to analyse their performance and improve. "This is not the way we wanted to play. When we are playing these sides, there is always pressure, but as professionals, we have to do much better," he added.

Related Content
Related Content

Asalanka revealed that he had felt confident chasing Hong Kong's target of 150, explaining, "(We) felt confident because the pitch was looking good." He praised Hong Kong's batting but also pointed out Sri Lanka's "bad" bowling in their opening three overs.

Hong Kong Captain Laments Missed Chances

Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza expressed pride in his team's spirited display but regretted missed opportunities in the field. He praised their batting effort, specifically highlighting Nizakat Khan and Anshuman Rath's "crucial" partnership.

Murtaza stated that dropped catches "cost us the game". He confirmed, "We wanted 150-160, so (we) got what we wanted." Despite the loss, he saw playing on the "big stage" as "like a dream come true." "We will think on a lot of things (after going back) and work on that," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Super 4s Qualification Scenario – Explainer

  2. India Qualify For Asia Cup Super Fours: Suryakumar Yadav's Men Advance After Oman Loss To UAE

  3. Women's Premier League 2026 To Begin Earlier Than Usual - Check Likely Starting Month

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Pacer Ruled Out Of Tournament After Shoulder Trouble

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: A Rivalry In Decline, A Victory Laden With Symbolism - What To Read?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

  2. Kuki Leaders' Homes Attacked in Manipur Amid Rising Tensions

  3. Arbitrary Exercise Of Power Not Allowed: SC Stays Key Waqf Act Provisions Which Sparked Nationwide Protests

  4. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  5. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  2. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  3. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  4. Sushila Karki : The Former Chief Justice Leading Nepal Through Crisis as Interim Prime Minister

  5. Shehbaz Joins Emergency Arab–Islamic Summit in Doha

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi BMW crash: Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Killed, Woman Driver In Custody

  2. Supreme Court Puts Key Provisions Of Waqf Amendment Act On Hold | All Details

  3. Are We There Yet? Reflections On International Day Of Democracy

  4. UAE Vs Oman Highlights, Asia Cup 2025: Junaid Siddique's 4/23 Helps Arab's Win By 42 Runs

  5. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  6. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  7. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas