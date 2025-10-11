Ligue 1 2025-26: AS Monaco Part Ways With Head Coach Adi Hutter

Hutter took over at Monaco in July 2023, taking charge of 93 matches in all competitions before being sacked on Friday

Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Austrian departed after a mixed start to the season

  • Monaco have won just one of their last five outings in all competitions

  • Hutter led Monaco to two top-three finishes in the French top-flight in the last two campaigns

Adi Hutter wished Monaco "nothing but the best" after he parted ways with the club.

Hutter took over at Monaco in July 2023, taking charge of 93 matches in all competitions before being sacked on Friday.

The Austrian departed after a mixed start to the season; despite sitting fifth in Ligue 1 after seven matches, Monaco have won just one of their last five outings in all competitions.

Hutter led Monaco to two top-three finishes in the French top-flight in the last two campaigns and averaged 1.9 points per game in his 75 league games in charge (won 42, drawn 15).

Of managers to take charge of more than 20 Ligue 1 matches with the club, only Claudio Ranieri (60.5%), Leonardo Jardim (57.1%) and Niko Kovac (56.1%) bettered Hutter’s 56% win rate.

"I will remember almost exclusively the positive things and the success of the last two years, during which we brought Monaco back into the top three in France and, after a long absence, experienced two Champions League campaigns in a row," Adi Hutter told L'Equipe.

"Sometimes destinies separate, but I am completely happy with that. I am leaving behind a quality team that works well, with great individuals.

"I wish the management, the players, the staff and the entire club nothing but the best for the future."

Hutter is reportedly set to be replaced by Sebastien Pocognoli, who is currently in charge of Belgian Pro League champions Union Saint-Gilloise.

Monaco’s next match will see them travel to Angers in Ligue 1 on October 18, before hosting Tottenham in the Champions League three days later.

