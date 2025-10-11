Crown Jewel 2025: Roman Reigns Delivers Unexpected Ashes Teaser - Watch

WWE wrestler Roman Reigns used a cricket bat during his match against Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel which was held in Perth, Australia. Commentator Wade Barrett namedropped Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting when Reigns was using the bat

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Roman Reigns, WWE Crown Jewel 2025
Roman Reigns with a cricket bat at a WWE event in Perth, Australia Photo: WWE
  • WWE wrestler Roman Reigns brought out a bat during his match

  • Reigns was in action against Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel 2025

  • Commentator Wade Barrett mentioned Smith, Ponting on-air

Roman Reigns might've just delivered the most unexpected Ashes teaser ahead of England's tour of Australia 2025-26. In a moment that blurred boundaries between sports and spectacle, the 'Tribal Chief' stunned everyone by brandishing a cricket bat during his showdown with Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth on Saturday.

And commentator Wade Barrett performed his part pretty well by name-dropping Australia batting greats and former captains, Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith. The England national cricket team will be in Australia for the Ashes, starting November 21.

"It's like Steve Smith out here. The Ashes are coming up," Barrett said, even as his co-commentator interjected to bring more cricketing context. As the bat-swinging Reigns got ready to smack Reed, Barrett invoked Ponting.

With the Ashes looming, the timing couldn't be more perfect for promoting both WWE -- an American entertainment product that blends professional wrestling with scripted storylines -- and the "Gentleman's Game' together.

Australia and England are gearing up for another chapter in their storied rivalry, and if Reigns' bat-swinging theatrics are any indication, expect fireworks when the sport's traditional rivals go head-to-head in a five-match Test series.

Whether it's England's Bazball approach or the famed Aussie grit, the Ashes 2025-26 will be one of the most important series in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Australia, the 2021-23 champions, failed to defend the title in the previous cycle, losing to South Africa in the final. England, meanwhile, are still chasing a first final appearance, having finished fourth twice and fifth last term.

England have already announced their Ashes squad.

Elsewhere, the Shubman Gill-led India continued to dominate the West Indies. After an innings and 140-run win in the first Test in Ahmedabad, the hosts have removed four visiting batters for 140 runs, for a lead of 378 runs at the close of Day 2 of the second match.

Batting first in Delhi, India declared at 518/5 with the skipper unbeaten on 129. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed 175 while Sai Sudharsan contributed with 87. Nitish Reddy and Dhruv Jurel hit brisk 40s.

India lost back-to-back ICC WTC finals to New Zealand and Australia. They finished fourth in the 2023-2025 edition.

Published At:
