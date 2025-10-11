Crown Jewel 2025: Roman Reigns Delivers Unexpected Ashes Teaser - Watch

Whether it's England's Bazball approach or the famed Aussie grit, the Ashes 2025-26 will be one of the most important series in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Australia, the 2021-23 champions, failed to defend the title in the previous cycle, losing to South Africa in the final. England, meanwhile, are still chasing a first final appearance, having finished fourth twice and fifth last term.