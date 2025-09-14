Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes Third Indian With 150 WODI Caps During IND-W Vs AUS-W Clash

Harmanpreet Kaur reached her 150th WODI appearance during the IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI, becoming the third Indian woman to achieve this milestone after Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami

  • Harmanpreet Kaur completed her 150th WODI during the IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI

  • She is only the third Indian woman to achieve this milestone

  • She now joins Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami in the elite 150-cap club

India’s women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur made history in the IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on September 14, by becoming the third Indian woman to feature in 150 Women’s One Day Internationals (WODIs).

The feat places her behind legends Mithali Raj (232 WODIs) and Jhulan Goswami (204 WODIs), the only two Indian women who have so far played more ODIs than Harmanpreet. It's indeed a great achievement for the star all-rounder who has been leading the Indian side for a long time now.

Record Talk: The 150-WODI Milestone For Harmanpreet Kaur

Debuting in WODIs back in 2009, Harmanpreet has built a career marked by powerful batting, leadership, and key performances in crunch moments. Her WODI run tally has crossed 4,000 runs, with an average in the high 30s (around 37.67 according to recent stats), plus seven centuries and numerous half-centuries. That places her among India’s most dependable 50-over batters.

When we talk about those ahead of her in WODI caps: Mithali Raj, the long-standing face of India’s women’s ODI team, played 232 ODIs and scored 7,805 runs in WODIs. She brought unmatched consistency and class across two decades. Jhulan Goswami, a legend of Indian women’s fast bowling, played 204 WODIs, took over 250 ODI wickets and led many attacks with her pace, accuracy and grit. Harmanpreet now stands in that company.

India Vs Australia Women’s 1st ODI

India and Australia are competing against each other in the 1st Women's ODI of the series in Mullanpur on Sunday. The series will help both the teams to prepare themselves for the upcoming Womem's ODI World Cup. Harmanpreet will continue to lead the side in the upcoming major tournament as well.

India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Updates - BCCI
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Updates: AUS-W Get Fifth Wicket | IND-W 232/5 (43)

BY Deepak Joshi

In the ongoing 1st ODI between the two teams. India have opted to bat first and have started decently with 163 runs on 34 overs after losing 3 wickets. It would be interesting to see how much the Indian side can score by the end of the 50 overs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

