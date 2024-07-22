Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20: Hosts Eye Big Win

After a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Bangladesh, hosts Sri Lanka are now taking on Malaysia at the Women's Asia Cup T20. Follow the live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the SL-W vs MAL-W match, right here

sri-lanka-women-cricket-team-file-photo
The Sri Lanka women's cricket team. Photo: File
info_icon

Welcome to our live coverage of Sri Lanka's second group-stage game at the Women's Asia Cup T20 2024. Chamari Athapaththu and Co had registered an easy seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in their opener, and are now taking on Malaysia. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the SL-W vs MAL-W match, right here. (Streaming | Full Coverage)

Sri Lanka stand second in Group B and a win in this match would take them to the top spot. Malaysia lie at the bottom of the group and must win the game, if they are to stay alive in the competition.

