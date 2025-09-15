Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong Weather Forecast, Asia Cup 2025: Rain Update, Dubai Pitch Report And More

Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka take on Hong Kong in Match 8 of the Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi, on Monday, September 15. Here’s everything you need to know about the Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong match conditions

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka reactions Asia Cup T20 Charith Asalanka Nuwan Thushara
Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka, right, hands the ball to teammate Nuwan Thushara during the Asia Cup match against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • SL lock horns against HKG in Asia Cup 2025

  • Sunny weather, and humidity could welcome the players

  • No rain is expected during the Asia Cup 2025 clash

Sri Lanka look to seal their spot in the Super 4 stage when they take on minnows Hong Kong in match 8 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 15 in Dubai. Sri Lanka comprehensively defeated Bangladesh in the previous fixture whereas Hong Kong did put up a fight, but tasted defeat against the Bangla Tigers.

Sri Lanka's batting will be their strength against Yasim Murtaza-led side who are still finding their feet on the international stage. Despite some decent bowling performance against Bangladesh, Hong Kong's bowling came up short.

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Weather Forecast

As per the local weather authorities, there is no rain forecasted during the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong clash on Monday. However, the conditions could be humid, that could prove a big challenge for the players.

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Dubai Pitch Report

Expect a new track for Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong game that could give assistance for both spinners and pacers. During the IND vs PAK match, bowlers and spinners did get some purchase from the pitch. SL are spin-heavy side and this could be hey day for the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.

Related Content
Related Content

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Full Squads

Sri Lanka Squad for the Asia Cup 2025

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Hong Kong squad for the Asia Cup

Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshy Rath, Kalhan Challu, Ayush Shukla, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Both Teams Eye Their First Win After Humiliation In Opener

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Changes Jersey To India Mid-Match, Watch Video

  3. Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone Beat South Zone By Six Wickets To Win Title

  4. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav 'Dedicates' Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Victims – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  2. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  5. Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: How Caregiving Became A Partnership For One Woman

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. London’s 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Draws 1,10,000 Amid Violence and Far-Right Rhetoric

  3. India Votes In Favour Of UNGA's ‘New York Declaration’, Endorsing Two State Solution For Palestine

  4. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

  5. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

Latest Stories

  1. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  2. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE : SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  3. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Nepal PM Karki Vows Justice For Gen Z Protest Violence

  6. Maharashtra Government’s Maratha Quota GR Raises Concerns Among OBC, SC, ST Communities

  7. UAE Vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In Abu Dhabi

  8. Four Pilgrims Killed, Nine Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Jaunpur