Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong Weather Forecast, Asia Cup 2025: Rain Update, Dubai Pitch Report And More

SL lock horns against HKG in Asia Cup 2025
Sunny weather, and humidity could welcome the players
No rain is expected during the Asia Cup 2025 clash
Sri Lanka look to seal their spot in the Super 4 stage when they take on minnows Hong Kong in match 8 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 15 in Dubai. Sri Lanka comprehensively defeated Bangladesh in the previous fixture whereas Hong Kong did put up a fight, but tasted defeat against the Bangla Tigers.
Sri Lanka's batting will be their strength against Yasim Murtaza-led side who are still finding their feet on the international stage. Despite some decent bowling performance against Bangladesh, Hong Kong's bowling came up short.
Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Weather Forecast
As per the local weather authorities, there is no rain forecasted during the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong clash on Monday. However, the conditions could be humid, that could prove a big challenge for the players.
Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Dubai Pitch Report
Expect a new track for Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong game that could give assistance for both spinners and pacers. During the IND vs PAK match, bowlers and spinners did get some purchase from the pitch. SL are spin-heavy side and this could be hey day for the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Full Squads
Sri Lanka Squad for the Asia Cup 2025
Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.
Hong Kong squad for the Asia Cup
Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshy Rath, Kalhan Challu, Ayush Shukla, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan