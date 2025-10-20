Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, Dr DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in Match 21 of ICC Women's World Cup 2025
The DY Patil surface offers consistent bounce, making runs easier but giving spinners a role later
Dry, warm conditions mean uninterrupted play, emphasizing stamina and smart fielding for both sides
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 moves to Navi Mumbai as Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium on Monday. Both teams are desperate for a turnaround, sitting near the bottom of the points table and searching for momentum as the tournament enters its final stretch.
Sri Lanka are running out of time. With no wins and only a couple of matches left, captain Chamari Athapaththu and her side will want to dig deep and finally open their account. Their batting has shown glimpses of promise, but consistency has been missing.
Meanwhile Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana, started their World Cup campaign with a victory over Pakistan but have since stumbled through defeats. Skipper Nigar Sultana has carried much of the batting responsibility, but she’ll need stronger support from the top order to challenge Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka Women Vs Bangladesh Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Weather Forecast
Expect warm and relatively dry conditions for the match. Historically, Navi Mumbai in October sees highs around 32 °C and overnight lows near 24 °C. Recent forecasts indicate little to no precipitation on match day, with partly cloudy skies and a low chance of rain.
Humidity levels remain moderate, and early afternoon temperatures will likely make it important for players to manage hydration and fielding stamina. From a playing-conditions viewpoint, teams should expect favourable batting conditions without the threat of major interruptions from rain.
Sri Lanka Women Vs Bangladesh Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Pitch Report
The Dr DY Patil surface has been generally regarded as batting-friendly, offering good bounce and consistent pace, which allows batters to play freely. Early in the innings the new ball may assist fast bowlers a little with movement, while spin bowlers are likely to come into play as the match progresses and the surface settles.
Importantly, chasing seems slightly easier here under lights or during later hours, so the captain winning the toss may favour fielding first. Both teams will therefore need to plan accordingly, setting a solid total could prove advantageous, but chasing remains a very viable option.
Sri Lanka Women Vs Bangladesh Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Squads
Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga
Bangladesh Women: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Fariha Trisna, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter, Sumaiya Akter