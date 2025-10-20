Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, Dr DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Check out the pitch and weather conditions expected to prevail at Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium for match 21 of the ongoing 50-over Women's World Cup

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC Womens World Cup: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast
Bangladesh during their victory against Pakistan in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 opener Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in Match 21 of ICC Women's World Cup 2025

  • The DY Patil surface offers consistent bounce, making runs easier but giving spinners a role later

  • Dry, warm conditions mean uninterrupted play, emphasizing stamina and smart fielding for both sides

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 moves to Navi Mumbai as Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium on Monday. Both teams are desperate for a turnaround, sitting near the bottom of the points table and searching for momentum as the tournament enters its final stretch.

Sri Lanka are running out of time. With no wins and only a couple of matches left, captain Chamari Athapaththu and her side will want to dig deep and finally open their account. Their batting has shown glimpses of promise, but consistency has been missing.

Meanwhile Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana, started their World Cup campaign with a victory over Pakistan but have since stumbled through defeats. Skipper Nigar Sultana has carried much of the batting responsibility, but she’ll need stronger support from the top order to challenge Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Women Vs Bangladesh Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Weather Forecast

Expect warm and relatively dry conditions for the match. Historically, Navi Mumbai in October sees highs around 32 °C and overnight lows near 24 °C. Recent forecasts indicate little to no precipitation on match day, with partly cloudy skies and a low chance of rain.

Related Content
Related Content

Humidity levels remain moderate, and early afternoon temperatures will likely make it important for players to manage hydration and fielding stamina. From a playing-conditions viewpoint, teams should expect favourable batting conditions without the threat of major interruptions from rain.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Sri Lanka Women Vs Bangladesh Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Pitch Report

The Dr DY Patil surface has been generally regarded as batting-friendly, offering good bounce and consistent pace, which allows batters to play freely. Early in the innings the new ball may assist fast bowlers a little with movement, while spin bowlers are likely to come into play as the match progresses and the surface settles.

Importantly, chasing seems slightly easier here under lights or during later hours, so the captain winning the toss may favour fielding first. Both teams will therefore need to plan accordingly, setting a solid total could prove advantageous, but chasing remains a very viable option.

Check SL-W vs BAN-W preview.

Sri Lanka Women Vs Bangladesh Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Squads

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga

Bangladesh Women: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Fariha Trisna, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter, Sumaiya Akter

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Hopes Hang By Thread After England Loss

  2. India Vs Australia: Big Guns Fail, No Kuldeep - Five Big Takeaways From 1st ODI

  3. IND Vs AUS 1st ODI: India Played 'Catch-Up' After Three Powerplay Wickets, Says Gill

  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Did Starc Break Akhtar's Fastest Ball Record? '176.5kph' Delivery Amuses Fans

  5. Mohammed Rizwan's ODI Captaincy In Danger; These Two Names In Line To Lead: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  2. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  5. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Strategic Caste Politics? BJP Bets On Upper Castes While JD(U) Focuses On Backward Classes

  2. Actor Vijay’s TVK Credits ₹20 Lakh To Families Of Karur Stampede Victims

  3. Piyush Goyal: India’s Exports Grow 6.75% In September Despite Widening Trade Deficit

  4. ‘Avoid Company Of Sanatanis’: Siddaramaiah Warns Against RSS Influence

  5. JNU Students Clash With Cops During Protest March, 28 Detained

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Pakistan And Afghanistan Agree To Immediate Ceasefire During Talks

  2. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Sends 7,200 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

  3. Pakistan Army Chief Warns India Of 'Decisive Respons' Amid Nuclear Tensions

  4. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  5. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike