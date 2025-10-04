AUS-W vs SL-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Toss On Hold As Rain Hits Premadasa Stadium

AUS-W vs SL-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Toss Update!
The toss has been delayed as light rain continues to fall in Colombo. The ground staff have already covered the field, making sure the pitch and outfield stay protected.
AUS-W vs SL-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Squads!
Sri Lanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Megan Schutt
AUS-W vs SL-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Head-to-Head Record!
The two teams have played 11 women’s One-Day Internationals against each other. Australia have dominated this rivalry comprehensively, winning all 11 matches and maintaining an unbeaten streak over Sri Lanka.
AUS-W vs SL-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details!
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the action through live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, ensuring easy access to all the game’s key moments.
AUS-W vs SL-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Welcome!
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Women's World Cup match 5 between Australia and Sri Lanka from Colombo.