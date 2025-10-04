Australia Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

Colombo weather forecast indicates a 70% chance of rain during match time with temperatures between 24-30°C
Premadasa Stadium pitch favours batters early but assists spinners as the match progresses, offering consistent bounce and slower middle overs
Rain disruptions may affect play, but toss and team adaptability will be crucial on weather-affected surfaces
Australia take on Sri Lanka in their second match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo on Saturday, October 4. The game is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST. Sri Lanka, hosting the match, will try to make the most of home conditions as they face defending champions Australia, who boast a strong squad and impressive early tournament form.
Australia Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast
The weather in Colombo on match day looks uncertain with a high chance of rain, which could disrupt the proceedings. Temperatures are expected to be mild, ranging from a low of 24 degrees Celsius to a high of 30 degrees Celsius.
There is about a 70 percent chance of rain, especially during match hours, which raises the possibility of interrupted play. Fans and players alike will hope for clear skies to allow for a full contest.
Australia Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report
The R. Premadasa Stadium offers a balanced pitch that tends to flatten out early, allowing batters to play their strokes confidently. However, as the match progresses, the pitch deteriorates and starts to aid spin bowlers. The black soil base ensures consistent bounce early but slows down later, making conditions increasingly favorable for spinners. Pacers get limited seam movement, especially in day-night conditions, which often turns this track into a spinner’s paradise in subcontinental clashes.
The last match at this venue between Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women demonstrated the pitch’s batting-friendly nature but also highlighted the challenges posed by moisture and weather interruptions.
Australia Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Squads
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasuriya.