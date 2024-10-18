Cricket

Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch SL-A Vs AFG-A Match

Group A has Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka A. Hosts Oman, arch-rivals India A, Pakistan A and the United Arab Emirates are clubbed in Group B

The captains posing the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Trophy. Photo: ACC
The ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 has got underway from Friday, October 18 and run till October 27 in Muscat, Oman. (More Cricket News)

As per the tournament format, each team will play each other in the group, and the top-two teams will advance to the semi-finals. The winners of the two semi-finals will play each other in the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 final on October 27.

This is the sixth edition of the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024. Pakistan A won the previous edition, beating India A by 128 runs in the 2023 edition.

ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Squads:

Sri Lanka A:

Nuwanidu Fernando (captain), Lahiru Udara, Yashodha Lanka, Lasith Croospulle, Sahan Arachchige, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dinura Kalupahana, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ramesh Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Isitha Wijesundara, Eshan Malinga

Afghanistan A:

Sediqullah Atal (captain), Darwish Rasooli, Hassan Eisakheil, Sadiqullah Patan, Wafiullah, Ishaq Rahimi, Noman Shah, Karim Janat, Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zubaid Akbari, Abdul Rahman, Allah Mohammad, Bashir Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Saleem Safi, Nangyalai Khan, Qais Ahmad

Live Streaming Info

When Is Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group A fixture?

The Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 will take place on Friday, October 18 at 7 PM IST at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat, Oman.

Where to watch Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group A fixture?

The ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India. Moreover, one can watch the live streaming of the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website as well as FanCode app and website.

