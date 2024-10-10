South Korea Women Vs Japan Women, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 6

South Korea will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on winless Japan in the sixth match of Women's T20 East Asia Cup at Yeonhui Cricket Ground, South Korea on Thursday, October 10. (More Sports News)
South Korea beat Mongolia in match 3 of the tournament by 33 runs whereas Japan lost to Hong Kong women in the opening fixture by 44 runs.
Japan will look to avoid the mistakes made in the first game as they look to get things back on track in match 6 of the Women's East Asia Cup 2024.
South Korea Women Vs Japan Women, East Asia Women's Cup Live Streaming:
When to watch South Korea Women Vs Japan Women, Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 6?
The South Korea Women Vs Japan Women, T20 East Asia Cup Match 6 will be played on Thursday, October 10 at Yeonhui Cricket Ground at 10:30am IST.
Where to watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup 2024 in India?
The Women's East Asia Cup 2024 will not be available for telecast in India.