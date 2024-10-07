South Africa Vs Scotland Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: When, Where To Watch SA-W Vs SCO-W Match

Scotland will take on South Africa in the 11th match of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup Group B fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, October 9. (More Cricket News)
The Kathryn Bryce-led side will come into the tie after two consecutive losses to Bangladesh and West Indies and will be eyeing to turn the tide in their favour.
While on the other hand, South Africa, after their dominating win against West Indies in their tournament opener, are one among the favourites to qualify to the next round of the competition and will be eager to play to their potential and get the job done.
SA-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 WC Group B Match: Squads
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon
Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (vc), Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell
SA-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 WC Group B Match: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the South Africa vs Scotland, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group B match be played?
The South Africa vs Scotland, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, October 9, at 3:30pm IST.
Where will the South Africa vs Scotland, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match be telecast and live streamed?
The South Africa vs Scotland, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.