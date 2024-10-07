Cricket

South Africa Vs Scotland Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: When, Where To Watch SA-W Vs SCO-W Match

Scotland will take on South Africa in the 11th match of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup Group B fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, October 9

south african women cricket team X womenscriccraze
South Africa women's openers coming out to bat against West Indies in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X | WomensCricCraze
info_icon

Scotland will take on South Africa in the 11th match of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup Group B fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, October 9. (More Cricket News)

The Kathryn Bryce-led side will come into the tie after two consecutive losses to Bangladesh and West Indies and will be eyeing to turn the tide in their favour. 

While on the other hand, South Africa, after their dominating win against West Indies in their tournament opener, are one among the favourites to qualify to the next round of the competition and will be eager to play to their potential and get the job done. 

SA-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 WC Group B Match: Squads

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon

Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (vc), Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell

SA-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 WC Group B Match: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the South Africa vs Scotland, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group B match be played?

The South Africa vs Scotland, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, October 9, at 3:30pm IST.

Where will the South Africa vs Scotland, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match be telecast and live streamed?

The South Africa vs Scotland, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Harmanpreet Kaur Neck Injury: Concern For India Women's T20 World Cup Camp?
  2. South Africa Vs Scotland Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: When, Where To Watch SA-W Vs SCO-W Match
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squads: Full Rosters Of All Teams From Elite Group D
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squads: Full Rosters Of All Teams From Elite Group C
  5. Ireland Vs South Africa Toss Update, 3rd ODI: IRE Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Nice 1-1 PSG, Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Calm Despite Parisians Losing Top Spot
  2. Mohun Bagan Considered Withdrawn From AFC Champions League 2 After Denying To Travel To Iran
  3. Barcelona 3-0 Alaves, La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Fires First-half Hat-trick - In Pics
  4. Premier League: 10-Man Forest Frustrate Chelsea - In Pics
  5. Premier League: Erik Ten Hag's MUFC Draw At Villa - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  2. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
  3. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  4. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
  5. Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 07, 2024
  2. New faces, Extensive Use Of Social Media Mark This Kashmir Election  
  3. Slogan Wars: Decoding the 'Real Tiger' of Kashmir
  4. Kumbh Mela 2025: Special Trains, AI Usage, Area Expansion And More | A Quick Look At Preparations
  5. Jammu’s Power Struggle: The Rise of Right-Wing Politics Amid Unresolved Grievances
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
World News
  1. Hurricane Milton Intensifies To Category 2, Florida Prepares For Mass Evacuations
  2. Imran Khan Banned From Meeting Wife, Lawyers And Party Members Till Oct 18 Over 'Security Concerns'
  3. Nobel Prize 2024: Victor Ambros, Gary Ruvkun Win Nobel Prize For Medicine Or Physiology
  4. ‘India’s Integrity Must Be Respected’: Canada ‘Clears’ Its Stance Amid Diplomatic Tensions
  5. Middle East: Rockets From Gaza Set Off Sirens In Tel Aviv; Iran Airspace Reopens After Closure Amid Israeli Strikes
Latest Stories
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  5. Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  7. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  8. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands