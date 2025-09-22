Quinton De Kock Returns From White Ball Retirement; Named In Both ODI And T20I Squads

Quinton de Kock reverses retirement: Cricket South Africa have revealed squads for the lone T20I against Namibia, two-match Test series against Pakistan and then a six-match white ball affair against the same opponent. De Kock has been named in all white ball squads

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Quinton De Kock Returns From White Ball Retirement
Quinton de Kock plays a shot | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Quinton de Kock has reversed his international retirement and will play white ball cricket again

  • De Kock has been named in South Africa's squads for tours to Namibia and Pakistan

  • Temba Bavuma is yet again injured and will miss the start of South Africa's WTC title defence

Wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock has taken back his white ball retiremement and has been named in South Africa's ODI and T20I squads for their tour to Pakistan and Namibia. De Kock last played for South Africa at the T20 World Cup final in Barbados in June 2024. David Miller, Matthew Breetzke and Donovan Ferreira will be leading South Africa across their white ball assignments in Pakistan and Namibia while Aiden Markram has been named the captain for the two-Test series against Pakistan.

Proteas will play a lone T20I against Namibia to inaugurate the new stadium in Windhoek that will host matches in the 2027 Cricket World Cup. A different squad has been named for Namibia T20I which takes place on October 11. Ferreira will captain that side where de Kock could make his international comeback.

A day after that South Africa begin their two-match Test series in Pakistan. That team will be led by Markram who fills in for Temba Bavuma who recovers from a calf strain. This will be South Africa's first WTC Test assignment since their title triumph against Australia in June.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer has been recalled into the Test side with lead spinner Keshav Maharaj set to play only one Test owing to fitness issues.

After the Test series, Proteas face Pakistan in a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series. The T20I side will be led by the veteran Miller while newcomer Breetzke will captain the team in ODIs.

South Africa's squad for Pakistan T20Is

David Miller (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams

South Africa's squad for Pakistan ODIs

Matthew Breetzke (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile

South Africa's squad for Namibia T20I

Donovan Ferreira (capt), Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams

South Africa squad for Pakistan Tests

Aiden Markram (capt), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne

Published At:
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn