Wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock has taken back his white ball retiremement and has been named in South Africa's ODI and T20I squads for their tour to Pakistan and Namibia. De Kock last played for South Africa at the T20 World Cup final in Barbados in June 2024. David Miller, Matthew Breetzke and Donovan Ferreira will be leading South Africa across their white ball assignments in Pakistan and Namibia while Aiden Markram has been named the captain for the two-Test series against Pakistan.