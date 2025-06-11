Cricket

South Africa Vs Australia, WTC 2025 Final: Session Timings, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Here are some of the important details ahead of the South Africa vs Australia, World Test Championship 2025 final

Australia captain Pat Cummins (R) with South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma with the Test mace
Australia captain Pat Cummins (R) with South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma with the Test mace Photo: X/JayShah
info_icon

The World Test Championship final is upon us as Pat Cummins' Australia look to defend their title against an Temba Bavuma's South Africa. The final begins Wednesday, June 11 and over the next five days, the two teams will fight it out at the Lord's to decide the champion of the third WTC title.

Dates

June 11-15 with June 16 kept as a reserve day.

Timings

1st session: 3:00pm to 5:00pm

2nd session: 5:40pm to 7:40m

3rd session: 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Steve Smith ahead of the WTC 2025 final. - X/ICC
South Africa Vs Australia, WTC Final: What Happens In Case Of Draw? Is There Reserve Day?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Playing XIs

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood


South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Weather Forecast

First day is expected to be cloudy while the second could also bring in some rain. After that, skies are expected to be clear.

Live Streaming

Indian fans can watch the WTC Final on Star Sports and JioStar. Amazon Prime Video will stream the WTC Final in Australia while South African fans can tune into Super Sport TV to watch the game.

