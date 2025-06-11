South Africa Vs Australia, WTC 2025 Final: Session Timings, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The World Test Championship final is upon us as Pat Cummins' Australia look to defend their title against an Temba Bavuma's South Africa. The final begins Wednesday, June 11 and over the next five days, the two teams will fight it out at the Lord's to decide the champion of the third WTC title.
Here are some of the important details ahead of the South Africa vs Australia, World Test Championship 2025 final.
Dates
Timings
1st session: 3:00pm to 5:00pm
2nd session: 5:40pm to 7:40m
3rd session: 8:00pm to 10:00pm
Playing XIs
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Weather Forecast
First day is expected to be cloudy while the second could also bring in some rain. After that, skies are expected to be clear.
Live Streaming
Indian fans can watch the WTC Final on Star Sports and JioStar. Amazon Prime Video will stream the WTC Final in Australia while South African fans can tune into Super Sport TV to watch the game.