SA Vs AUS ODI: 'It's A Shame It Was Too Late' – Marsh Rues Australia's Slow Start In South Africa Series Defeat

Mitchell Marsh conceded Australia's dominant victory over South Africa came "too late", despite the hosts averting an ODI series whitewash in spectacular fashion.
The Proteas headed into the final game in Mackay with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, having bowled out the Baggy Greens for under 200 in each of the first two matches.
Nevertheless, Australia were eager to finish in style, with Marsh (100 off 106 balls) and Travis Head (142 from 103 deliveries) making an opening stand of 250.
Cameron Green followed with a quickfire 118 off just 55 balls as the hosts recorded a total of 431-2, their second-highest ODI tally.
South Africa finished a whopping 276 runs short as they were bowled out for 155, with Cooper Connelly taking five wickets along the way.
Marsh and Head saluted their side's efforts, but both rued the fact their strongest performance came when the outcome of the series was already sealed.
"It was a crazy day. [It was a] great performance from the lads," Marsh said. "[It's a] shame it was too late, but full credit to South Africa.
"They played outstandingly well in the first two games. [They were] too good for us."
"[It's] disappointing this has come at the end [of the series]," Head added. "We've got a little bit of a break before a heavy white-ball block ahead of The Ashes, so a little bit of confidence going into the break."
As for South Africa, they missed the opportunity to condemn Australia to their first ever ODI series whitewash on home soil.
It was also the Proteas' heaviest ODI defeat in terms of runs, but Temba Bavuma tried to focus on the positives.
"We were under the pump from the first ball," the skipper said.
"They put us under pressure and we really didn't have any answers. They were far better than us today. It's a good learning curve for all of us.
"Even the batters, it's not every day you have to chase down 432, and we can only get better from that.
"We don't feel that we've played near our best, so it's a good effort to win the series. We need to keep getting better."