SKRW Vs MGLW, Women's East Asia Cup 2024: South Korea Beat Mongolia By 33 Runs In Incheon

Mongolia women were unable to accelerate their run-chase and made only 112 runs with the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Seri Chang bowled a brilliant spell of 4-0-14-2

mongolia womens cricket team with their fans X czarsportsz global - associate cricket
Mongolia women's cricket team with fans. Photo: X | Czarsportsz Global - Associate Cricket World
South Korea women beat Mongolia women by 33 runs in match 3 of the Women's East Asia Cup 2024 at Yeonhui Cricket Ground in Incheon on Wednesday to start their campaign with a win. (More Cricket News)

It was Mongolia women's second consecutive defeat in the tournament as they had also lost match 2 against China women on Tuesday.

The Odzaya Erdenebaatar-led Mongolia side opted to field first after winning the toss and invited South Korea to bat first. South Korean women made 145/4 after 20 overs thanks to the captain Seungmin Song's 56-ball 53 which included seven boundaries.

The opener batter Seri Chang also played a 26-run knock off just 32 balls. The middle-order batters struggled to accelerate in the death over and somehow managed to score 145 runs.

Mongolia captain Erdenebaatar came to open the batting and struggled to open her run account. She faced 22 balls and then went back without making any runs. Another opener batter Batjargal Ichinkhorloo made 32 runs off 54 balls.

Mongolia women were unable to accelerate their run-chase and made only 112 runs with the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Seri Chang bowled a brilliant spell of 4-0-14-2.

The Korean captain Seungmin Song was given the Player of the Match award for her inning. After this win, South Korea stand at number three in the points table after China and Hong Kong.

Mongolia women face Hong Kong next in match 5 on Thursday and South Korea women face China in their next match on Friday at the same venue.

