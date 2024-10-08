Cricket

Sheffield Shield 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venues, Squads - All Details Of Australia’s FC Tournament

The domestic tournament is expected to provide some thrilling cricketing action, with the majority of Australia’s Test players set to feature in the initial rounds of the competition with India touring for five Tests

Sheffield-Shield
The Sheffield Shield 2024 Final will be played between Tasmania and Western Australia from 21 March. Photo: X/ @cricketcomau
info_icon

The 2024-25 Sheffield Shield is set to get underway on October 8, and will run till March 26. (More Cricket News)

The domestic tournament is expected to provide some thrilling cricketing action, with the majority of Australia’s Test players set to feature in the initial rounds of the competition with India touring for five Tests. 

The league consists of six teams fighting it out to be crowned champions: New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, and Western Australia.

The 123rd edition of the event kicks off in three cities, namely, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

With some question marks over selection, the players will be very much eager to put their best foot forward and grab any opportunity that comes their way, despite the Test side looking settled. 

While the Sheffield Shield gets underway in Australia, the Ranji Trophy, the premier first-class cricket championship in India also is around the corner, with the first round of fixtures being played from October 11.

Sheffield Shield 2024-25 Schedule:

Round 1 (October 8 to 11)

New South Wales vs South Australia at Cricket Central, Sydney (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Victoria vs Tasmania at Junction Oval, Melbourne (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Western Australia vs Queensland at WACA Ground, Perth (8:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Round 2 (October 20 to 23)

Victoria vs New South Wales at MCG, Melbourne (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Queensland vs South Australia at Allan Border Field, Brisbane (5:30 AM IST/10:00 AM local)

Western Australia vs Tasmania at WACA Ground, Perth (8:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Round 3 (November 1 to 4)

New South Wales vs Queensland at Cricket Central, Sydney (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Tasmania vs Western Australia at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

South Australia vs Victoria at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (5:30 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Round 4 (November 14 to 17)

South Australia vs New South Wales at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide (5:30 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Round 4 (November 15 to 18)

Victoria vs Western Australia at Junction Oval, Melbourne (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Queensland vs Tasmania at Allan Border Field, Brisbane (5:30 AM IST/10:00 AM local)

Round 5 (November 23 to 26)

South Australia vs Western Australia at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 5:30 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Round 5 (November 24 to 27)

New South Wales vs Tasmania at SCG, Sydney (5:30 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Queensland vs Victoria at The Gabba, Brisbane (5:30 AM IST/10:00 AM local)

Round 6 (December 6 to 9)

Tasmania vs South Australia at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Victoria vs Queensland at MCG, Melbourne (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

New South Wales vs Western Australia at SCG, Sydney (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Round 7 (February 8 to 11)

Tasmania vs Victoria at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Queensland vs New South Wales at The Gabba, Brisbane (5:30 AM IST/10:00 AM local)

Western Australia vs South Australia at WACA Ground, Perth (8:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Round 8 (February 18 to 21)

New South Wales vs Victoria at SCG, Sydney (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Queensland vs Western Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane (5:30 AM IST/10:00 AM local)

South Australia vs Tasmania Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (5:30 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Round 9 (March 6 to 9)

Tasmania vs Queensland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Victoria vs South Australia at TBD (TBD)

Western Australia vs New South Wales at WACA Ground, Perth (8:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Round 10 (March 15 to 18)

Tasmania vs New South Wales at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (4:30 AM IST/10:00 AM local)

South Australia vs Queensland at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide (5:30 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Western Australia vs Victoria WACA Ground, Perth (8:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)

Final (March 26 to 30)

Venue and time - to be decided.

Sheffield Shield Round 1 Squads

NSW squad: Moises Henriques (c), Ollie Davies, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nathan Lyon, Nic Maddinson, Jack Nisbet, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha

SA squad: Nathan McSweeney (c), Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Conor McInerney, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott

WA squad: Sam Whiteman (c), Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Gannon, Jayden Goodwin, Josh Inglis (wk), Matt Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Corey Rocchiccioli, Charlie Stobo

Victoria squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Ash Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Sam Elliott, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Cam McClure, Jon Merlo, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Mitch Perry, Tom Rogers

Tasmania squad: Jordan Silk (c), Gabe Bell, Jake Doran, Kieran Elliott, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Matt Kuhnemann, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Sheffield Shield Live Streaming:

Unfortunately, the Sheffield Shield 2024-25 will not be telecast live on any Indian channels. However, cricket fans can live stream the matches on the official Cricket Australia app.

India’s Tour of Australia 2024-25

- 1st Test, November 22-26: Perth Stadium, Perth 

- 2nd Test, December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

- 3rd Test, December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane 

- 4th Test, December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne 

- 5th Test, January 3-7: SCG, Sydney 

The second Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting from December 6, will be a Day-Night Test.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sheffield Shield 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venues, Squads - All Details Of Australia’s FC Tournament
  2. T20 Spring Challenge 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Brendon McCullum Insists England Not Missing James Anderson's Coaching
  4. ENG-W Vs RSA-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Sophie Ecclestone Stars As England Crush South Africa By Seven Wickets
  5. ACC Emerging T20 Cup: Mohammad Haris To Lead Defending Champions Pakistan In Oman
Football News
  1. Manchester City, Premier League Claim Win Over Commercial Deals After Independent Panel Verdict
  2. UEFA Nations League: ENG Skipper Harry Kane Joins Squad After after Injury Doubts In Bayern Munich Match
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Games On TV And Online
  4. Manchester City: MCFC Boss Pep Guardiola Admits Ederson's Exit Was Close
  5. Santosh Trophy 2024: Hyderabad To Host Final Rounds Of 78th National Football Championship
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  2. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  3. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
  4. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Elections 2024: Will Caste Lines Impact Results?
  2. BJP Leaders Hail Modi's Public Service Journey, Say His Efforts Brought 'Unprecedented Development'
  3. Ola Founder & Comedian Kunal Kamra Engage In Online Spat Over Customer Service Issue; Ola Shares Fall | Explained
  4. Amit Shah Terms Naxals Biggest Violators Of Human Rights, Says They will be eliminated by 2026
  5. J&K Set To Get Elected Govt After A Decade, Results For Haryana Also Out Tuesday | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  2. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  3. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  4. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  5. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
US News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  3. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  5. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
World News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. Downing Street Reshuffle: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New Chief Of Staff
  3. Israel's War In Gaza: A Year Of Death And Destruction Leaves Scars That May Never Heal
  4. Hurricane Milton Intensifies To Category 2, Florida Prepares For Mass Evacuations
  5. Imran Khan Banned From Meeting Wife, Lawyers And Party Members Till Oct 18 Over 'Security Concerns'
Latest Stories
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  5. Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  7. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  8. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands