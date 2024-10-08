The 2024-25 Sheffield Shield is set to get underway on October 8, and will run till March 26. (More Cricket News)
The domestic tournament is expected to provide some thrilling cricketing action, with the majority of Australia’s Test players set to feature in the initial rounds of the competition with India touring for five Tests.
The league consists of six teams fighting it out to be crowned champions: New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, and Western Australia.
The 123rd edition of the event kicks off in three cities, namely, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.
With some question marks over selection, the players will be very much eager to put their best foot forward and grab any opportunity that comes their way, despite the Test side looking settled.
While the Sheffield Shield gets underway in Australia, the Ranji Trophy, the premier first-class cricket championship in India also is around the corner, with the first round of fixtures being played from October 11.
Sheffield Shield 2024-25 Schedule:
Round 1 (October 8 to 11)
New South Wales vs South Australia at Cricket Central, Sydney (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Victoria vs Tasmania at Junction Oval, Melbourne (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Western Australia vs Queensland at WACA Ground, Perth (8:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Round 2 (October 20 to 23)
Victoria vs New South Wales at MCG, Melbourne (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Queensland vs South Australia at Allan Border Field, Brisbane (5:30 AM IST/10:00 AM local)
Western Australia vs Tasmania at WACA Ground, Perth (8:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Round 3 (November 1 to 4)
New South Wales vs Queensland at Cricket Central, Sydney (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Tasmania vs Western Australia at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
South Australia vs Victoria at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (5:30 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Round 4 (November 14 to 17)
South Australia vs New South Wales at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide (5:30 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Round 4 (November 15 to 18)
Victoria vs Western Australia at Junction Oval, Melbourne (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Queensland vs Tasmania at Allan Border Field, Brisbane (5:30 AM IST/10:00 AM local)
Round 5 (November 23 to 26)
South Australia vs Western Australia at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 5:30 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Round 5 (November 24 to 27)
New South Wales vs Tasmania at SCG, Sydney (5:30 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Queensland vs Victoria at The Gabba, Brisbane (5:30 AM IST/10:00 AM local)
Round 6 (December 6 to 9)
Tasmania vs South Australia at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Victoria vs Queensland at MCG, Melbourne (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
New South Wales vs Western Australia at SCG, Sydney (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Round 7 (February 8 to 11)
Tasmania vs Victoria at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Queensland vs New South Wales at The Gabba, Brisbane (5:30 AM IST/10:00 AM local)
Western Australia vs South Australia at WACA Ground, Perth (8:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Round 8 (February 18 to 21)
New South Wales vs Victoria at SCG, Sydney (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Queensland vs Western Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane (5:30 AM IST/10:00 AM local)
South Australia vs Tasmania Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (5:30 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Round 9 (March 6 to 9)
Tasmania vs Queensland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Victoria vs South Australia at TBD (TBD)
Western Australia vs New South Wales at WACA Ground, Perth (8:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Round 10 (March 15 to 18)
Tasmania vs New South Wales at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (4:30 AM IST/10:00 AM local)
South Australia vs Queensland at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide (5:30 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Western Australia vs Victoria WACA Ground, Perth (8:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local)
Final (March 26 to 30)
Venue and time - to be decided.
Sheffield Shield Round 1 Squads
NSW squad: Moises Henriques (c), Ollie Davies, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nathan Lyon, Nic Maddinson, Jack Nisbet, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha
SA squad: Nathan McSweeney (c), Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Conor McInerney, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott
WA squad: Sam Whiteman (c), Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Gannon, Jayden Goodwin, Josh Inglis (wk), Matt Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Corey Rocchiccioli, Charlie Stobo
Victoria squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Ash Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Sam Elliott, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Cam McClure, Jon Merlo, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Mitch Perry, Tom Rogers
Tasmania squad: Jordan Silk (c), Gabe Bell, Jake Doran, Kieran Elliott, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Matt Kuhnemann, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster
Sheffield Shield Live Streaming:
Unfortunately, the Sheffield Shield 2024-25 will not be telecast live on any Indian channels. However, cricket fans can live stream the matches on the official Cricket Australia app.
India’s Tour of Australia 2024-25
- 1st Test, November 22-26: Perth Stadium, Perth
- 2nd Test, December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
- 3rd Test, December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane
- 4th Test, December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne
- 5th Test, January 3-7: SCG, Sydney
The second Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting from December 6, will be a Day-Night Test.