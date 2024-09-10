Sanju Samson Officially Joins Kerala Super League's Malappuram FC As Co-Owner

India’s wicketkeeping-batter Sanju Samson has spread his wings beyond the cricketing world, making a move into the business side of sport by becoming a co-owner of Malappuram FC, a football franchise, part of the Kerala Super League (KSL). (More Football News)
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper, usually known for his incredible hitting abilities, is now taking new roles and assignments in ownership.
The official announcement was made on Monday, September 9, two days after the team’s 2-1 triumph over Forca Kochi at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.
The Malappuram-based team will play their home matches at the Payyanad Stadium, which is also known as the Malappuram District Sports Complex Stadium, which can host 30,000 fans.
However, it is not part of India’s main football structure, which includes the Indian Super League (ISL), and the I-League bracket.
Samson is currently featuring for India D in the 2024 Duleep Trophy tournament after receiving a late call-up after Ishan Kishan’s injury.