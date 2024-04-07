Cricket

'Now Back To Serious Business': Sanjay Manjrekar Commits Faux Pas During IPL Match - Watch

After describing Rajasthan Royals' "Pink Promise Match" initiative, Sanjay Manjrekar let slip "now back to serious business". The comment invited social media wrath for the former India cricketer during and after the IPL 2024 game between RR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar at the toss for the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru game in Indian Premier League 2024 in Jaipur on Saturday (April 6). Photo: BCCI video screengrab
Sanjay Manjrekar's "back to serious business" remark before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur on Saturday (April 7) sparked a major controversy, with fans slamming the former India batter for making the inappropriate comment. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage | More Cricket News)

For Rajasthan Royals, the hosts, the match dubbed "Pink Promise Match" at Sawai Mansingh Stadium held a deeper significance. They embraced pink in support of women's empowerment and pledged that for every six hit during the match, they, along with the Royal Rajasthan Foundation, will light up six homes with solar power in the Sambhar region.

The champions of the inaugural IPL season had also announced that they would donate a portion of every ticket bought for the match towards the cause.

In an elaborate pre-match ritual conducted by Sanjay Manjrekar, the rival captains -- Sanju Samson and Faf du Plessis -- were joined by Kabri Devi, a Rajasthani woman, at the toss.

"We are all set for the toss but before the coin goes in the air, we have got a special function here," Manjrekar started. "A special day for Rajasthan Royals. Sanju Samson and his Rajasthan Royals team will be sporting an all-pink outfit. This is for their 'Pink Promise' which is a part of an initiative that promises to support women leading the rural transformation in Rajasthan. To mark this, the captains will be handed solar lamps."

Then, the 58-year-old with the gift of the gab made the apparent faux pas, saying: "And now back to serious business."

Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first. Despite facing a resolute opening stand from Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, the unbeaten hosts managed to restrict the visitors to 183/3 and then chased down the target with relative ease, with five balls to spare for a fourth win on the trot.

Jos Buttler, who overshadowed Kohli's 72-ball 113 with a century of his own, 100 off 58, was adjudged the Player of the Match and Manjrekar wasn't there to conclude the ceremony. Having converted the Pink City into a fortress, the Royals will stay back in Jaipur for their next match against Gujarat Titans, while Kohli & Co. will head to Mumbai to take on five-time champions, Mumbai Indians.

