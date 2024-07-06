San Francisco Unicorns Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Streaming MLC 2024 Match 4: When, Where To Watch SFU Vs LAKR

San Francisco Unicorns open their Major League Cricket 2024 campaign on Sunday looking to put behind a poor first season as they take on Los Angeles Knight Riders who will be playing their second game of the tournament. (More Cricket News)
With stars like Pat Cummins, Haris Rauf and Liam Plunkett, the Unicorns have enough of experience and variety in their bowling line-up. Their batting line-up also boasts of a lot of firepower with youngsters Jake Fraser McGurk and Fin Allen leading the charge. Corey Anderson leads the side and will provide them with the much-needed balance.
Los Angeles Knight Riders have already won a match, beating Texas Super Kings in the second match of the tournament.
Ali Khan took three wickets in a single over to trigger a dramatic collapse for the Super Kings and the Knight Riders sneaked away with a dramatic 12-run win in a match that they seemed like losing at one point.
Here is how you can watch match 4 of Major League Cricket 2024 between San Francisco Unicorns and Los Angeles Knight Riders.
When is match 4 of Major League Cricket 2024 between San Francisco Unicorns and Los Angeles Knight Riders?
Match 4 of Major League Cricket 2024 between San Francisco Unicorns and Los Angeles Knight Riders takes place at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas in Texas. The match begins at 7:30 PM local time on Sunday and 6:00 AM IST on Monday.
Where to watch match 4 of Major League Cricket 2024 between San Francisco Unicorns and Los Angeles Knight Riders?
Match 4 of Major League Cricket 2024 between San Francisco Unicorns and Los Angeles Knight Riders will be aired on Sony Sports Network on TV while JioCinema will stream the match
Squads
Los Angeles Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (captain), Andre Russell, Jason Roy, David Miller, Shakib Al Hasan, Joshua Little, Spencer Johnson, Unmukt Chand, Ali Khan, Alex Carey, Waqar Salamkheil, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Corne Dry, Derone Davis, Matthew Tromp, Adithya Ganesh.
San Francisco Unicorns: Corey Anderson (captain), Pat Cummins, Jake Fraser Mcgurk, Josh Inglis, Sherfane Rutherford, Matthew Short, Haris Rauf, Finn Allen, Matt Henry, Abrar Ahmed, Liam Plunkett, Brody Couch, Carmi Le Roux, Tajinder Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Karima Gore, Jahmar Hamilton, Hassan Khan.